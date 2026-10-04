SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake City was Knockout City at UFC 332. The card set records for most KOs, most Round 1 KOs and most consecutive Round 1 KOs for a single card in modern UFC history. Many fighters delivered statements that should reward them down the line.

The main event was in a difficult position. Natalia Silva and Wang Cong, two fighters known for winning long fights, had to perform for a crowd spoiled with finishes. They showed some fire over 25 minutes, resulting in Silva winning the vacant women's flyweight championship. Her first title defense is obvious. So long as Valentina Shevchenko, who recently vacated the title, plans to return, there will be questions about Silva's reign. But that's not the only option for the new champion.

No one is questioning Payton Talbott's potential. The 28-year-old turned in a star-making performance against former two-division UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo. He now has consecutive wins over former champions in his back pocket and is hunting down a third.

UFC 332 results, takeaways: Natalia Silva gets signature moment, major prospects take next step Brian Campbell

In the aftermath of UFC 332, let's take a look at the best fights to make for the big winners and losers.

Women's flyweight

Natalia Silva vs. Valentina Shevchenko or Alexa Grasso 2: Booking the winner's next fight was always simple. Shevchenko never lost the title. She vacated due to injury. The two-time champion has ruled the women's flyweight division with an iron fist for most of its history. If she's healthy soon, she absolutely deserves the next title shot. Grasso is another former champ who deserves a shot. Grasso looks like a new woman ever since losing to Silva. If UFC needs a quick turnaround, I'm sold on this rematch. It'll elevate Silva ahead of an inevitable fight with Shevchenko, or position Grasso to break the 1-1-1 tie she and Shevchenko share. Erin Blanchfield is another option, but I think Grasso has a better claim, even with the recent loss to Silva.

Wang Cong vs. Erin Blanchfield or Jasmine Jasudavicius: Wang had moments, but it's evident she wasn't ready for this stage. She'll need a step back in competition. Blanchfield and Jasudavicius fight in Edmonton on Oct. 17. The winner will cover ground in the women's flyweight division. The loser should meet Wang for the opportunity to turn things around.

Bantamweight

Payton Talbott vs. Cory Sandhagen: Talbott called out former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley after destroying Deiveson Figueiredo. There's nothing inherently wrong with that fight. However, the matchmaking pieces don't fit. If Petr Yan beats Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333, O'Malley (No. 2) deserves the next title shot. If Dvalishvili wins the title back, it's easier to justify pairing O'Malley with Talbott, who likely takes Figueiredo's No. 9 ranking next week. I'd much rather see Talbott and Sandhagen duke it out. It checks off many of the same boxes as O'Malley-Talbott. Arguably, it's a more compelling striking battle between two of the promotion's most unconventional fighters.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marcus McGhee: Figueiredo looked terrible. Some veterans like King Green, who we'll get to shortly, don't lose their doggedness even as their bodies decline. Then there's Figueiredo, who looked terrified of taking damage after being knocked down 30 seconds into the bout. UFC will want to feed Figueiredo to another rising contender. McGhee scored an impressive first-round KO on Saturday, but it came against a promotional newcomer on three days' notice. Fighting Figueiredo gives more valuable information about McGhee's ceiling.

Lightweight

Esteban Ribovics vs. Renato Moicano or Tom Nolan: Ribovics is ready for the lightweight rankings. He violently dispatched Green, knocking him down three times in short succession. He barely took damage either. Moicano and Nolan headline a UFC Fight Night on Halloween. The winner deserves an upward trajectory. The loser can determine if Ribovics belongs among the lightweight elite. Matchmaking Ribovics is easy because he always produces fireworks. Moicano is cut from a similar cloth.

King Green vs. Dan Hooker or Brian Ortega: Green's late-career renaissance comes to an end, as all good things must. Fortunately, he won many fans during fight week. I anticipate UFC will feed Figueiredo to surging young talent, but I'd like them to take a different approach with Green. The lightweight division is packed with aging, fan-favorite action fighters. Two of them, Hooker and Ortega, meet in Qatar on Nov. 21. Pair Green with the losing fighter for a guaranteed barnburner that adds star power to any main card.