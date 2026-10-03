With the longtime UFC women's flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko, on the shelf due to injury, Natalia Silva and Wang Cong will look to take home the division's now-vacant title when the meet in the main event of UFC 332 on Saturday. The event marks the first time of the Paramount era that a full main card will air live on CBS. Prelim action from Salt Lake City will stream live on Paramount+ before the main card goes down live on CBS.

Silva is undefeated in the UFC Octagon and is meeting a red-hot Cong in a battle that is likely to play out on the feet. This unexpected championship opportunity will put the winner in the division's driver's seat while Shevchenko recovers, and the winner could be positioned to prove they're the division's true champ when Shevchenko returns to action.

You can watch UFC 332 live on CBS this Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The action is also available on Paramount+ – along with every other UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

The co-main event features rising star Payton Talbott as he attempts to defeat a former UFC champion for the second fight in a row. Talbott is coming off of a win over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo and now looks to add a win over two-time former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo to his rapidly expanding resume.

Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from Salt Lake City.

How to watch UFC 332 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3 | Location: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Start times: Early prelims at 4 p.m. | Prelims at 6 p.m. | Main card at 8 p.m.

Watch live starting at 4 p.m. on Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month) -- Main card on CBS starting at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

What else is included on Paramount+?

Both plans allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC 332 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Oct. 2)

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 332 and more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through October 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses, with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Will any UFC events air on CBS?

Yes, select UFC numbered events will also air live on CBS in 2026. You will be able to watch the final hour of the prelims and first hour of the main card on your TV through your local CBS station using cable, satellite or a digital antenna.