A new women's flyweight champion will be crowned at UFC 332 on Saturday. Natalia Silva and Wang Cong were on a race toward longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko. They unexpectedly find themselves running into each other on the mountaintop in Salt Lake City.

Silva had been preparing for Saturday with Shevchenko in mind. However, UFC dropped the bombshell that Shevchenko had vacated her 125-pound belt due to injury. Cong, who defeated Shevchenko in a 2015 kickboxing match, stepped up to fill the void. Silva and Cong are among the best strikers in the women's flyweight division. After Saturday, one of them will be champion, with challengers like Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, and Erin Blanchfield awaiting them.

You can watch UFC 332 live on CBS this Saturday beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The action is also available on Paramount+ – along with every other UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

UFC 332: Payton Talbott eyes busy 2027 after Sean O'Malley, Cory Sandhagen fights failed to materialize Shakiel Mahjouri

The action goes down from the venue in Salt Lake City with early prelims at 4 p.m. ET, prelims at 6 p.m., and the main card kicking off at 8 p.m. This week marks the first time the full main card will air on CBS in the U.S. of the Paramount era. It's the first time a full main card has been on the network since 2023 with Bellator.

As with every UFC event, the fights will be available for every subscriber on Paramount+.

Where to watch UFC 332 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3 | Location: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City

Saturday, Oct. 3 | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card, live on CBS), 6 p.m. ET (Prelims), 4 p.m. ET (Early prelims)

8 p.m. ET (Main card, live on CBS), 6 p.m. ET (Prelims), 4 p.m. ET (Early prelims) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the new home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights will stream exclusively on the service for the next seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts, and much more.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC 332 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Oct. 2)