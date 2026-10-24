One of the best fights cards of the year is set for Saturday in Abu Dhabi. UFC heads to the U.A.E. for UFC 333, headlined by a pair of really intriguing and evenly matched title fights.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will look to continue his second reign as featherweight champion when he faces top contender Movsar Evloev. Evloev brings a perfect 20-0 professional record to the Octagon against a legend who has looked ageless in his second run with the title.

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The co-main event features the third bout between bantamweight champion Petr Yan and former champ Merab Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili beat Yan in 2023, two fights before claiming the championship. The loss to Dvalishvili was Yan's third straight loss and seemed to mark the end of Yan's time as an elite bantamweight just years after he'd been champion.

Instead, Yan won three in a row to earn a rematch with Dvalishvili, this time pulling off an impressive win to capture the championship for a second time.

Every fight on the main card has meaningful implications for the UFC rankings. If Alexander Volkov wants the UFC heavyweight title shot he petitioned UFC President and CEO Dana White for, he'll need to make a statement against Rizvan Kuniev. That's especially true with Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit and Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira coming up at UFC 334 and UFC 335, respectively.

Lone'er Kavanagh and Ramazan Temirov could be major flyweight players, but only one promising fighter will take a step forward in their division on Saturday. Lastly, Aaron Pico is running short on time to prove he's everything analysts predicted he'd be when he debuted in MMA in 2017. Nearly a decade later, after several ups and downs, Pico is a ranked bantamweight looking to fend off Losene Keita. It's now or never for Pico to make good on lofty expectations.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 333 along with the latest odds from DraftKings. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 333 fight card, odds

(Odds as of Oct. 23)

Where to watch UFC 333

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Location: Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card), 12 p.m. ET (Prelims), 10 a.m. ET (Early prelims)

2 p.m. ET (Main card), 12 p.m. ET (Prelims), 10 a.m. ET (Early prelims) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

UFC 333 countdown

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