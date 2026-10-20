UFC 333 goes down on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, and the card is absolutely loaded with evenly matched fights. Among those fantastically matched bouts are the two title fights atop the card.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will look to continue his second reign as featherweight champion when he faces top contender Movsar Evloev. Evloev brings a perfect 20-0 professional record to the Octagon against a legend who has looked ageless in his second run with the title.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 333 for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

The co-main event features the third bout between bantamweight champion Petr Yan and former champ Merab Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili beat Yan in 2023, two fights before claiming the championship. The loss to Dvalishvili was Yan's third straight loss and seemed to mark the end of Yan's time as an elite bantamweight just years after he'd been champion.

Instead, Yan won three in a row to earn a rematch with Dvalishvili, this time pulling off an impressive win to capture the championship for a second time.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 333 along with the latest odds from DraftKings. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 333 fight card, odds

Where to watch UFC 333

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Location: Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card), 12 p.m. ET (Prelims), 10 a.m. ET (Early prelims)

2 p.m. ET (Main card), 12 p.m. ET (Prelims), 10 a.m. ET (Early prelims) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)