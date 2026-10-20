UFC 333 goes down on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, and the card is absolutely loaded with evenly matched fights. Among those fantastically matched bouts are the two title fights atop the card.
In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will look to continue his second reign as featherweight champion when he faces top contender Movsar Evloev. Evloev brings a perfect 20-0 professional record to the Octagon against a legend who has looked ageless in his second run with the title.
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The co-main event features the third bout between bantamweight champion Petr Yan and former champ Merab Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili beat Yan in 2023, two fights before claiming the championship. The loss to Dvalishvili was Yan's third straight loss and seemed to mark the end of Yan's time as an elite bantamweight just years after he'd been champion.
Instead, Yan won three in a row to earn a rematch with Dvalishvili, this time pulling off an impressive win to capture the championship for a second time.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 333 along with the latest odds from DraftKings. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.
UFC 333 fight card, odds
- Movsar Evloev -112 vs. Alexander Volkanovski (c) -108, featherweight championship
- Petr Yan (c) -162 vs. Merab Dvalishvili +136, bantamweight championship
- Lone'er Kavanagh -112 vs. Ramazonbek Temirov -108, flyweights
- Alexander Volkov -125 vs. Rizvan Kuniev +105, heavyweights
- Aaron Pico -115 vs. Losene Keita -105, featherweights
- Azamat Murzakanov -225 vs. Dominick Reyes +185, light heavyweights
- Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev -520 vs. Nikita Krylov +390, light heavyweights
- Abus Magomedov -122 vs. Cam Rowston +102, middleweights
- Grant Dawson -125 vs. Nurullo Aliev +105, lightweights
- Abubakar Vagaev -175 vs. Jacob Malkoun +145, middleweights
- Asaf Chopurov -550 vs. Colby Thicknesse +410, bantamweights
- Daniel Santos -130 vs. Bolaji Oki +110, featherweights
- Kody Steele -155 vs. Noah Gugnon +130, lightweights
- Iasmin Lucindo -390 vs. Nicolle Caliari +300, women's strawweights
Where to watch UFC 333
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 24
- Location: Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi
- Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card), 12 p.m. ET (Prelims), 10 a.m. ET (Early prelims)
- How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)