Another tremendous card is in the books. UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi delivered on the lofty expectations many had for it with two titles on the line and even matchmaking on the majority of the card.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski continued to prove that age is just a number with a second-round TKO of Movsar Evloev to retain the featherweight crown. Volkanovski, 38, has rewritten the record books at 145 pounds throughout his legendary career and the latest win surpassed Jose Aldo for the most featherweight title victories. For Evloev, it's a disappointing end to an undefeated run that got him to his long-awaited title shot.

In the co-main event, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili authored another classic in their rivalry as the two men battled it out over 25 minutes of action. Yan, the reigning bantamweight king after defeating Dvalishvili in December, turned up the action and pace in the third round when he landed a brutal body kick to the liver. From that point on, it was all Yan as he punished Dvalishvili in the standup game after Dvalishvili owned the opening of the fight with his grappling and wrestling. In the end, Yan did enough to earn the decision on the judges' scored and retain the title.

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CBS Sports was with you all week long with the latest news, features and other content around this massive event. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 334 in New York City.

UFC 333 fight card, results

UFC 333 countdown