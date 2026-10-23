A big night of fights is set to go down in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The UFC 333 card is headlined by a pair of title fights, including undefeated Movsar Evloev challenging Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight championship in the main event.

Evloev holds a perfect 20-0 professional record, but he'll face the biggest test of his career in Volkanovski, who is on his second run as 145-pound champion at age 38.

In the co-main event, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili will clash in a rubber match for the bantamweight championship. Dvalishvili won their first meeting en route to winning the championship and a lengthy title run, but dropped the belt to Yan in their December rematch.

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There are plenty of other interesting and well-matched fights on the card, including Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov at flyweight and longtime heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov facing off with Rizvan Kuniev.

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With so much happening on Saturday night, let's look more closely at the full fight card with the latest odds before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the main card that you can consider before hitting the sportsbooks.

UFC 333 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (Odds as of Oct. 22)

UFC 333 expert picks

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card from Brian Campbell, Brent Brookhouse, Shakiel Mahjouri, Michael Mormile and Brandon Wise.



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Mormile Wise Volkanovski (c) vs. Evloev Evloev UD Volkanovski UD Volkanovski UD Volkanovski UD Evloev UD Yan (c) vs. Dvalishvili Yan TKO4 Yan SD Yan UD Yan UD Yan UD Kavanagh vs. Temirov Temirov TKO3 Temirov TKO3 Kavanagh UD Kavanagh UD Temirov KO2 Volkov vs. Kuniev Volkov UD Volkov UD Kuniev UD Volkov TKO3 Volkov TKO2 Pico vs. Keita Keita KO2 Pico UD Pico UD Pico UD Keita KO1 Records to date 29-23 31-21 31-21 25-22 25-27

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev predictions

Campbell: Volkanovski's longevity has been remarkable to see, especially after he bounced back from stoppage losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria to regain the featherweight title. But it must be said that both of his victories since those damaging defeats came against the all-action but technically limited Diego Lopes, whom Evloev defeated by decision in 2023. For whatever Evloev lacks as a finisher inside the Octagon, he has size, an incredible motor and a physical grappling style that has the potential to wear down the 38-year-old Volkanovski in the championship rounds. He also has a better fight IQ than what Lopes showed against Volkanovski over 10 rounds.

Brookhouse: There are few fights where I will pick against Volkanovski until I've truly seen time catch up to him. Evloev has tremendous wrestling and a willingness to use that wrestling to grind out ugly wins, but Volkanovski has a well-rounded game that also features strong takedown defense. Volkanovski has been here before and he's got the kind of gritty, gutsy game that should require Evloev to do more than just wrestle. While Evloev has shown some strong skills when forced to fight on the feet, Volkanovski has brilliant timing and distance management tools that should let him edge out the fight on the cards.

Mahjouri: Volkanovski says he'll deliver such a sublime performance that fans will think he's de-aged. I'm inclined to believe him. The champion doesn't mean to disrespect his challenger. In fact, he believes Evloev is supremely talented. Volkanovski's confidence stems from the style matchup. He sharpened his grappling defense in preparation for two lightweight fights with Islam Makhachev. On the feet, it's his fight to lose. Volkanovski has a deeper, more nuanced striking arsenal and can fight without fear of being knocked out. Evloev has stopped three opponents by strikes, and none were in the UFC. Evloev is tenacious and will make Volkanovski work early. However, as the fight goes on, expect Volkanovski to break ahead and deliver exactly the performance he predicts.