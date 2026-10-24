UFC 333 fight results: Live updates as Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev main event Abu Dhabi card

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Round 5
Both corners believe it's 2-2 with everything on the line. Dvalishvili lands a clean right hand to start the round. Yan backs him up. Both men land right hands. Yan shoots a takedown. Dvalishvili breaks the grip. Yan throws two punches followed by a flying knee. Yan is the one pressuring now. The champ lands to the face and legs. Dvalishvili sneaks a right hand over Yan's shoulder. Dvalishvili has attempted 51 takedowns to this point. Yan sticks a jab. They each land a punch. Dvalishvili keeps throwing. Yan lands a great body kick. Dvalishvili fires back. "The Machine" pushes him to the fence but can't take him down. Yan lands a cross from the southpaw stance. Dvalishvili blocks to head kicks. Yan blocks one as well. Yan sticks the jab. Dvalishvili jabs back. Yan lands a beautiful flying knee, but Dvalishvili eats it. The champ lands uppercuts to the head and body. Yan stops the takedown and throws a knee to the body. Yan gets a left hook through. Yan lands to the body again, followed by punches to the head. A jump kick to the body is Yan's final statement. Unofficial score: 10-9 Yan (48-47 Yan overall)