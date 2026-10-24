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UFC 333 fight results: Live updates as Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev main event Abu Dhabi card

The pair of title fights headline a loaded fight card on Saturday

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Good luck fighting a card with better matchmaking than UFC 333. Every main card features high skill and competitive matchmaking. Saturday's impressive card in Abu Dhabi concludes with Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev for the featherweight championship.

Saturday's five-fight main card features three pick'ems at the sportsbooks, including the main event. Volkanovski, arguably the best featherweight of all time, expects to deliver a timeless performance against a deserving challenger. If Volkanovski looks terrible against Evloev and Father Time, he's alluded to retiring. 

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 333 for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

The widest margins are in the co-main event, where former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalisvhili is a paltry +136 underdog against Petr Yan in their trilogy title fight. Dvalishvili's campaign to become the only UFC champion to successfully notch four title defenses unexpectedly fizzled out. Yan set a different record in his upset win over Dvalishvili: the longest gap between two undisputed UFC title reigns by any male champion.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 333 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on Paramount+Be sure to check out our full main card predictions and expert picks before the festivities get underway.

UFC 333 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

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Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Round 5

Both corners believe it's 2-2 with everything on the line. Dvalishvili lands a clean right hand to start the round. Yan backs him up. Both men land right hands. Yan shoots a takedown. Dvalishvili breaks the grip. Yan throws two punches followed by a flying knee. Yan is the one pressuring now. The champ lands to the face and legs. Dvalishvili sneaks a right hand over Yan's shoulder. Dvalishvili has attempted 51 takedowns to this point. Yan sticks a jab. They each land a punch. Dvalishvili keeps throwing. Yan lands a great body kick. Dvalishvili fires back. "The Machine" pushes him to the fence but can't take him down. Yan lands a cross from the southpaw stance. Dvalishvili blocks to head kicks. Yan blocks one as well. Yan sticks the jab. Dvalishvili jabs back. Yan lands a beautiful flying knee, but Dvalishvili eats it. The champ lands uppercuts to the head and body. Yan stops the takedown and throws a knee to the body. Yan gets a left hook through. Yan lands to the body again, followed by punches to the head. A jump kick to the body is Yan's final statement. Unofficial score: 10-9 Yan (48-47 Yan overall)

 
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Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Round 4

The Abu Dhabi crowd chants loudly for Yan. Dvalishvili immediately shoots a failed takedown. He shucks off Dvalishvili again. Yan cracks him with a winging right hand. Yan lands a nasty one-two after denying a takedown. Yan scores a left hook to the body. Yan blocks a head kick. Yan stuns him with a jab! Dvalishvili is slowing down. Dvalishvili is still throwing a lot, but little is landing cleanly. A decent cross lands for "The Machine," who overcommits on a subsequent haymaker. Yan lands a head kick. Dvalishvili gets the right hand through again. The challenger also lands a body kick. Dvalishvili wins back some respect with his strikes. He closes the round with a hard punch and body kick. Unofficial score: 10-9 Yan (38-38 overall)

 
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Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Round 3

Dvalishvili's corner called for pressure, claiming that Yan is fading. It's hilarious considering how much pressure Dvalishvili has already applied. Dvalishvili is smiling, having fun. Yan absorbs a calf kick before checking another. Yan fends off a takedown but takes a knee to the stomach. Yan needs to land something to earn Dvalishvili's respect. Yan lands a body kick. Dvalishvili darts in with a cross. Yan is doing a better job preventing Dvalishvili's takedown entries, but he hasn't landed anything meaningful yet. Dvalishvili is ahead 50-18 significant strikes at the 12-minute mark. Yan tracks him to the Octagon. Yan lands a low kick. Yan lands a powerful one-two. Dvalishvili throws right back. Dvalishvili lands a good counter left. Yan stuns him with a two-punch combo. Dvalishvili shoots a desperation takedown but can't complete it. Dvalishvili lands a right hand. Yan hurts him with a body kick. Yan rocks him with punches to the head! Dvalishvili punches his way into another takedown attempt, but Yan shucks him off. Another body kick. Unofficial score: 10-9 Yan (29-28 Dvalishvili overall). 

 
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Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Round 2

Dvalishvili immediately throws a calf kick. Yan is prowling. Dvalishvili stays very active. He throws jabs, crosses, and a spinning wheel kick. Yan's defense holds up. Yan lands a nice counter right. He lunges in with a left hook, followed by a jab. Dvalishvili scores a right cross. Dvalishvili takes the back on a takedown, but he still can't keep Yan down. Yan reverses the takedown because Dvalishvili got desperate. Yan lands two nice punches and a knee on the break. Dvalishvili takes the back again standing. Yan breaks away again. Dvalishvili runs him into the fence. Dvalishvili gets him down, and Yan gets back up. Dvalishvili lands another low kick. Yan peels away from another back take. Dvalishvili is brilliantly running the corner to get to Yan's back. Dvalishvili lands a one-two. Dvalishvili's head movement saves him from a four-punch combo. Dvalishvili throws more calf kicks. Yan sneaks in a counter left hook. Dvalishvili barrels the champ over, but Yan gets back to his feet. Dvalishvili scores more low kicks. Yan looks a little tired. Dvalishvili lands a cross. Unofficial score: 10-9 Dvalishvili (20-18 Dvalishvili overall)

 
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Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Round 1

Yan takes the center. Dvalishvili darts around the outside. Dvalishvili nearly takes Yan's feet out from under him with the first low kick. Yan misses a knee stomp. Dvalishvili cracks the champ with a right cross. Yan grabs the single leg but can't complete it. Yan checks a leg kick, followed by a side kick to the knee. Dvalishvili punches into a grappling exchange. He nearly has Yan's back standing. Dvalishvili lands a knee and punch on the break. Yan checks another kick. Yan blocks a head kick. Yan barely avoids another takedown. Dvalishvili's pressure is insane right now. Dvalishvili lands another right hand. Yan lands the low kick. Dvalishvili scores a body kick and right hand. Yan starts lifting his leg to block body kicks. Dvalishvili is giving a lot of different looks. Yan cuts off the Octagon and lands that side kick to the knee. Dvalishvili punches to the body. Yan lands a great left cross. Dvalishvili punches in and takes the back. Dvalishvili lifts and plants him on the mat. Yan immediately gets up. Dvalishvili perfectly times a takedown. Yan's scrambling is very impressive. The champ bounces to his feet before Dvalishvili can settle the position. Unofficial score: 10-9 Dvalishvili

 
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Up next: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

The trilogy fight is here. Dvalishvili's campaign to become the only UFC champion to successfully notch four title defenses unexpectedly fizzled out in December. Yan set a different record in his upset win over Dvalishvili: the longest gap between two undisputed UFC title reigns by any male champion. Tied one apiece in their series, they meet for the third and likely final time.

 
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Lone'er Kavanagh crushes Ramazan Temirov with an uppercut

Kavanagh hit Temirov with the eraser, scrubbing the bad taste from his loss to Brandon Royval. This flyweight fight was a pick'em, pitting two young flyweights with championship potential. Temirov hit like a truck and showed it early, throwing and landing haymakers. Kavanagh, 27, is disciplined beyond his years. He didn't get carried away, but stayed active and threw back intentionally. Temirov got wilder, throwing hard punches over his feet. He landed, but left himself exposed to a perfect counter left uppercut. Kavanagh pursued his hurt opponent, taking occasional micro-pauses to assess the situation. He dropped him with a multi-punch combo to the head and body before finishing him with ground strikes. 

 
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Up next: Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov

The UFC's flyweight division is undergoing a change of the guard. Kavanagh and Temirov are two of its most exciting new faces. Kavanagh stamped his arrival with a short-notice upset of former two-time champion Brandon Moreno. The victory announced him as a legitimate contender in a division increasingly populated by young, explosive fighters. But his subsequent submission loss to Brandon Royval reminded everyone the process can't be rushed. Kavanagh has time to improve, but the UFC isn't giving him much breathing room.

Temirov, 29, is a ferocious KO artist from Uzbekistan who already made an impression against established flyweights. He stopped former title challenger Steve Erceg in the first round and beat Charles Johnson, the same man who knocked out Kavanagh. There's no aging veteran for Kavanagh to make a name off this time. Temriov appears to have the sturdier chin and the more punishing power, but Kavanagh has a more varied offensive arsenal. This could end violently early or produce a terrific three-round fight. For years, flyweight struggled to receive the appreciation it deserves. Now champion Joshua Van, top contender Manel Kape, and a crop of emerging talents give the division a new identity. 

 
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Alexander Volkov wants UFC gold for his birthday

Volkov couldn't have asked for much more on his birthday. Volkov, who turned 38 on Saturday, just about swept Rizvan Kuniev on the scorecard. Volkov got the better of Kuniev for most of the fight, showing more aggression than usual. Volkov outstruck his lower-ranked opponent before dropping him with a calf kick in Round 3. Volkov hunted the rear-naked choke but couldn't finish it. Only a finish would have made his birthday celebration better.

Volkov has been very eager for a UFC heavyweight title shot. Earlier this week, he directly asked UFC CEO and President Dana White what it would take at the UFC 333 pre-fight press conference. Volkov is on a 7-1 stretch, losing only a split decision to Ciryl Gane. Viewers heavily disputed the loss, with even White claiming Volkov deserved to win. 

 
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Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev: Round 3

Kuniev explodes from his corner, seemingly conscious that he's down 2-0. Volkov slides away fro a spinning back kick to the body. Volkov lands a punch to the head, followed by a body kick. Another body kick lands. Volkov lands a calf kick before sliding away from a one-two. Volkov cracks him with a right hook. Kuniev lands a huge spinning backfist, but it doesn't bother Volkov. Both men land clean now. Volkov keeps chewing up the leg. Kuniev's movement is clearly compromised. Volkov drops Kuniev with a calf kick. He tries to grab a front headlock, then spins to the back. Volkov has both hooks in and attempts a rear-naked choke. Volkov can't get it. Unofficial score: 10-9 Volkov (30-27 Volkov overall)

 
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Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev: Round 2

Volkov starts with a stiff jab. Kuniev presses but gets turned against the fence. Volkov pumps the jab, then snaps it in Kuniev's face. Volkov scores knees to the body and head. Kuniev sneaks an uppercut in the clinch followed by a right hook. Kuniev lands a phenomenal Superman punch, reminiscent of Georges St-Pierre's. Volkov sneaks through a head kick. They trade push kicks to the torso. Volkov cuts Kuniev off and backs him to the fence. Kuniev explodes off the fence but can't land. Volkov lands more jabs. Volkov grabs the Muay Thai plum, presses Kuniev to the fence, and throws a head kick. Kuniev throws a spinning back fist and nearly lands in a standing arm-triangle. Unofficial score: 10-9 Volkov (20-18 Volkov overall)

 
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Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev: Round 1

Kuniev opens with a nasty push kick and puts a low kick behind it. Volkov lands a one-two on the way in. Kuniev lands a counter right hook but eats a push kick. Volkov snaps his head back with a big jab. Volkov presses forward despite being the taller fighter. Both men land punches. Volkov crashes in with a multi-punch combo. Kuziev takes an inadvertent groin shot that stops the fight. Volkov keeps the jabs going. He buckles Kuniev's leg with a kick. More kicks from Volkov. Kuniev throws one back. Volkov is showing more aggression than usual in pursuit of a heavyweight title shot. Unofficial score: 10-9 Volkov

 
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Up next: Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Volkov has been a top UFC heavyweight for years. His length, precision, and composure have kept him near the top of the division, but it hasn't earned him a championship opportunity. The towering Russian has a strong argument that he deserved a title shot ahead of both reigning champion Ciryl Gane and challenger Josh Hokit, who headline UFC 334 on Nov. 14. Unforunately for Volkov, being a consistently excellent heavyweight hasn't been enough. He hasn't finished an opponent in three years, and his personality hasn't won fans over. Volkov, who stopped three opponents between 2022 and 2023, needs to remind people how dangerous he can be.

Kuniev is hardly a pushover. The Russian heavyweight has broken into the UFC rankings in short order and has the opportunity to leapfrog an established contender. A convincing win over Volkov immediately makes him relevant to the championship conversation. The heavyweight division is entering an important stretch. Gane and Hokit meet at UFC 334, with Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich colliding at UFC 335. Volkov and Kuniev get the first chance to make their case at UFC 333. With so many contenders competing in consecutive numbered events, a statement win matters more than ever.

 
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Aaron Pico makes short work of Losene Keita

Pico is ready for the big show; there's no doubt. It seems like he's finally developed into the fighter everyone thought he'd be upon his debut. Pico was originally set to fight Top 10 featherweight Arnold Allen, an opponent he's clearly ready for after making short work of lauded prospect Keita.

Pico's brilliant wrestling acumen and Golden Gloves boxing are a perfect pair. It gives opponents a lot to think about. Pico initiated a high crotch early into Round 1 and immediately took Keita down. Keita blocked the second takedown, but ate a crunching cross that buckled and dropped him. Keita was defenseless, eating punches while kissing the mat. The referee waved off the fight at the 74-second mark.

Post-fight, Pico expressed his desire to fight for the UFC featherweight title. His ranking indicates he'll need to do more, especially with guys like Jean Silva ahead of him. If Pico can't fight the champion next, he wants to avenge his UFC debut loss to Lerone Murphy.

 
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Petr Yan wants to break 'The Machine' again

Most people counted out Yan ahead of his rematch with Merab Dvalishvili in December. It made sense. Dvalishvili had dominated Yan before and had more momentum than almost anyone in the UFC. After his third title defense, Dvalishvili was widely anointed the best bantamweight of all time and looked to close out the year by becoming the only UFC champion with four successful title defenses in one year. Yan had other designs.

Heading into their second fight, Yan kept saying that machines can be broken. He did just that, dismantling Dvalishvili over five rounds. His reassessment marked the longest gap between two undisputed UFC title reigns for any male fighter. Tonight, he intends to repeat his remarkable work last year. 

"Obviously, [Dvalishvili] had that huge winning streak, but I think that everyone is beatable," Yan said. "He was basically a tanker truck before, and I brought him back to being human."

Petr Yan hopes to serve as motivation after incredible career comeback story: 'Keep moving forward'
Brian Campbell
Petr Yan hopes to serve as motivation after incredible career comeback story: 'Keep moving forward'
 
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Up next: Aaron Pico vs. Losene Kaita

The Pico project has been underway for nearly a decade. After years of spectacular knockouts and painful setbacks, the former wrestling prodigy approaches his once seemingly inevitable destination. Pico's victory over Patricio Pitbull was a long time coming. The two were linked to a fight for years under the Bellator and PFL banners, but their paths didn't cross until they reached the UFC. Pico finally closed that chapter with a statement victory. Now he must establish himself among the UFC's best. 

Pico was originally scheduled to face Arnold Allen with a direct route into the featherweight Top 10. Instead, he welcomes Keita, a former two-division OKATAGON MMA champion. Pico and Keita have 20 combined KO victories, and neither plays it safe. Keita doesn't have Allen's UFC ranking, but he's no consolation prize. Pico has spent most of his career trying to reconcile his enormous talent with occasional, catastrophic lapses. A win over another dangerous finisher implies that those growing pains are behind him. Whoever emerges victorious deserves an opportunity against a Top 10 featherweight.

 
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Dominick Reyes scores thunderous first-round KO over Azamat Murzakanov

Reyes might have scored the most impressive finish of his career. Halfway into Round 1, Reyes unleashed a ferocious head kick that took Reyes off his feet and buckled Murzakanov. Reyes quickly bounced up and threw a crushing straight punch that dropped Murzakanov. Reyes initially restrained himself from throwing a follow-up punch until it became clear that referee Mike Beltran wouldn't wave it off. Reyes threw several ground strikes while Murzakanov covered up, clearly unwilling or unable to intelligently defend.

 
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UFC 333 main card predictions

Every main card fight is a coin toss or close to it. That's what oddsmakers believe. Three of those fights are pick'ems. The other two are very narrow. Merab Dvalishvili is the biggest underdog on the UFC 333 main card, and he's only at +136. 

Interestingly, that's the only fight on which CBS Sports' experts are completely aligned. With the prelims ticking away, take a look at who our staff believes will leave Abu Dhabi victorious.

UFC 333 predictions: Expert picks, odds for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev fight card in Abu Dhabi
Brent Brookhouse
UFC 333 predictions: Expert picks, odds for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev fight card in Abu Dhabi
 
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Up next: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Dominick Reyes

Top 10 light heavyweights meet in the featured prelim fight. Reyes was once nearly a UFC champion, narrowly losing to Jon Jones in a fight many deemed a robbery. Now he's bouncing back after a losing stretch that had him contemplating retirement. After beating Johnny Walker, Reyes draws a tough assignment. Muzakanov was on the cusp of a title shot before Paulo Costa knocked him out. He can get back on track in a big way if he connects on Reyes' chin.

 
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Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev sends Nikita Krylov home early

Rakhman Yakhyaev has fought five full rounds once in his professional career, but it's not his preferred method. He's a first-round finisher who secured another one on Saturday. "The Hunter" tracked down Krylov, a fighter with more than four times Rakhman Yakhyaev's professional experience. Krylov showed that experience early, immediately bloodying his opponent's nose and pushing him to the fence. Rakhman Yakhyaev hit a judo throw to reverse position and latched onto a D'Arce choke. Krylov eventually broke free, but ate a knee against the fence that face-planted him. Krylov got up almost immediately, protesting the knockout stoppage, but the reply implied that he was unconscious for a moment.

 
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'The Machine' is ready to show off his upgrades

Merab Dvalishvili has assessed the threat, run diagnostics, and is ready to correct his previous miscalculations against Petr Yan. Dvalishvili was widely expected to beat Yan in their sophomore fight after dominating him in their first encounter. By doing so, Dvalishvili would've become the first UFC champion to successfully defend a title four times in one calendar year. Yan had other ideas.

The underdog dismantled "The Machine" over five rounds in a thrilling performance, making his own history in the process. Yan's victory closed the circuit on the longest gap between two undisputed UFC title reigns for any male fighter. 

A fourth successful title defense was a bridge too far for Dvalishvili, but he believes he's made the necessary upgrades ahead of their trilogy fight.

"Petr Yan was better and I did make some mistakes," Dvalishvili said. "I was just ready for a fight but not a fight for Yan. Yan is another level, he's a different fighter and you need the proper training against him. It's hard to take him down, it's dangerous to strike with him. He doesn't get tired, but he's fighting me."

Merab Dvalishvili looks to make history in trilogy bout with Petr Yan at UFC 333: 'Age is just a number'
Brian Campbell
Merab Dvalishvili looks to make history in trilogy bout with Petr Yan at UFC 333: 'Age is just a number'
 
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Up next: Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

Krylov has nearly 45 professional fights under his belt, but he's a significant underdog against a fighter with a quarter of his experience. Rakhman Yakhyaev has stopped nearly everyone he's fought in one round, including his first three UFC opponents. Krylov is a wily veteran who can teach young fighters a lesson, but will his chin hold up long enough for his expertise to take over?

 
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Abus Magomedov runs over Cam Rowston

Magomedov deserves the Top 10 opponents he's been asking for. Magomedov (No. 12) made painfully short work of unranked "Contender Series" graduate Rowston. Magomedov chewed up the taller fighter's calf with vicious kicks. Rowston didn't take long to initiate a takedown. In hindsight, it's the worst thing he could've done. Magomedov immediately snatched an arm-in guillotine. Rowston tried to scramble out, but like a Chinese finger trap, things got worse the more he struggled. Magomedov switched to a power guillotine, hiding the lock behind Rowston's head, while trapping an arm between his legs. Rowston couldn't break free no matter how hard he squirmed. Ultimately, Rowston jumped right back into Magomedov's guard and fell soundly asleep. 

Post-fight, Magomedov called out Gregory "Robocop" Rodrigues after stopping Rowston in less than two minutes.

 
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Best undercard fights to watch at UFC 333

It's easy to get distracted by all the gold on the UFC 333 poster. The main and co-main event fights are some of the best matchmakers could've delivered this year. But Saturday's card is an embarrassment of riches, with skill and stakes sprinkled all across the card. 

Take, for example, Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov. Here you have two of the most dangerous and promising young flyweights on the roster. Their combination of speed and striking is part of the new status quo at flyweight, which is quickly becoming one of the promotion's best divisions after a lifetime of being underappreciated. It's a shame someone has to lose here, because both have the potential to be UFC champions.

Before UFC 333's main card gets underway, take a closer look at three non-title fights you can't afford to miss.

UFC 333: Aaron Pico and Lone'er Kavanagh in must-see undercard fights in Abu Dhabi this weekend
Shakiel Mahjouri
UFC 333: Aaron Pico and Lone'er Kavanagh in must-see undercard fights in Abu Dhabi this weekend
 
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Up next: Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston

Magomedov is looking for his 30th professional win. To do so, he'll need to stop streaking "Contender Series" graduate Rowston.

 
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Grant Dawson and referee Marc Goddard aren't playing around

The two biggest narratives that unraveled in this fight were Dawson's heart and Goddard's decisiveness. Nurullo Aliev aimed to make it a short night against Dawson, rocking him and forcing him to take a desperate shot. It looked like a first-round stoppage was on the way until Goddard paused the action. Aliev landed multiple strikes to the back of Dawson's head, spurring an immediate point deduction from Goddard. Dawson didn't phone it in despite the advantage. He threw dynamic strikes, and even though he didn't win the round, it showed the tide was changing. 

Dawson overwhelmed Aliev with grappling and striking in the remaining two frames, chipping away at the formerly undefeated fighter's gas tank. It was a successful endeavor, with all three judges awarding Dawson 29-27 scorecards.

"There will come a Saturday when he's a better fighter than me; it just wasn't this Saturday," Dawson said in his post-fight interview, where he also revealed that he and his wife are expecting their first daughter.

 
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Alexander Volkanovski is all about legacy

Volkanovski has lived up to his nickname and then some. "The Great" is enjoying his second reign as UFC featherweight champion after arguably already becoming the best fighter the division has produced. Volkanovski expects to turn back the clock with a clinical performance against Movsar Evloev, but he's prepared to retire if things go disastrously. 

What Volkanovski won't do is shy away from fighting the best. He maintains an old-school mentality where being the best means beating the best. He has no interest in manicuring his resume by cherry-picking opponents.

"People want wars and for you to be more exciting," Volkanovski told CBS Sports. "I feel like it's just different from how it used to be. People may want to protect their legacy and find better fights for them.

"For me, it's just, if you are the best, fight who is the best. It is that simple. At the end of the day, we want to be exciting. I get that. But let's see who is the better fighter."

Alexander Volkanovski chases featherweight history against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333
Brian Campbell
Alexander Volkanovski chases featherweight history against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333
 
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Up next: Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev

The prelims begin in the lightweight division. Aliev could be knocking on the door of the lightweight rankings with a win over Dawson, who was once in the Top 15. Aliev looks for his fifth consecutive win inside the Octagon, but he'll need to overcome an opponent with twice the professional experience and elite competition under his belt. 

 
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Colby Thicknesse upsets Asaf Chopurov with scrappy effort

Saturday's final early preliminary fight had championship flavor. Thicknesse and Chopurov, Alexander Volkanovski's and Petr Yan's primary training partners, respectively, battled for three hard rounds. Chopurov validated the hype early, rocking Thicknesse with a knee and driving crushing elbows into his face. Thicknesse's game plan was to fatigue the UFC debutant, and he achieved that well in Round 2. Thicknesse wore down and outstruck the -600 betting favorite in the middle frame. Everything was on the line in Round 3, where Chopurov's Octagon inexperience showed. Chopurov got Thicknesse to the ground early. If he stayed on top, accumulating strikes, he would've certainly won the round. Instead, he invited Thicknesse to stand up twice. That created a more competitive round, with two judges awarding it to Thicknesse.

 
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Best bets for UFC 333

Saturday's matchmaking is tight! Three main card fights are pick'ems, with two others at narrow odds. The widest margins are in the co-main event, where Merab Dvalishvili is a measly +136 underdog in his trilogy fight with Petr Yan. Such small gaps can create intriguing betting opportunities. 

For example, our betting expert wants more juice out of Yan, so he's taking the champ by decision at plus money. 

Take a look below for CBS Sports' full UFC 333 bet breakdown.

UFC 333 predictions, best bets: Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan among picks to consider on loaded fight card
Brent Brookhouse
UFC 333 predictions, best bets: Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan among picks to consider on loaded fight card
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