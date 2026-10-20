Movsar Evloev believed he was destined to become UFC featherweight champion no matter how long it took. After years of patiently waiting for his opportunity, Evloev challenges Alexander Volkanovski on Saturday at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi.

It's a fight that could cement Evloev's place among the division's elite while bringing an unceremonious end to one of its greatest careers. Volkanovski is a beloved, longtime champion enjoying a second reign in the twilight of his career. Evloev respects him immensely and takes no joy in accepting the role of kingslayer.

Evloev's journey to the title took far too long, considering how dominant he's been. Twenty professional wins, half of which happened inside the Octagon, without a single defeat. His suffocating wrestling and soft-spoken personality make him hard to market, despite nearly 2 million Instagram followers and a fanbase that respects his talents. He's watched other fighters jump ahead of him in the title picture, including Diego Lopes, who got a second shot at Volkanovski shortly after decisively losing their first meeting.

Evloev never fussed. If the UFC wanted more from him, then so be it. He wasn't concerned about how long it took or how many contenders he'd need to beat. Evloev knew the championship would eventually be his. Pay attention to how he talks about Saturday's fight. He clearly already considers the belt his.

"It'll feel like everything that came before was for a reason," Evloev told CBS Sports. "I'm not here just to be a UFC fighter. I know a lot of people who dream of signing with the UFC and don't think about the title. When I signed with the UFC, I already knew I needed to fight for the title, and I'd do anything to get there. I was patient. Now I'm here, and I'll fight for my title soon."

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Volkanovski has other plans. The two-time featherweight champion is aware that his best years are behind him. His body doesn't cooperate like it used to, particularly his chin, but he believes his skills and experience make him uniquely equipped to handle Evloev. The ailing king thinks he'll turn back time against his most deserving challenger.

"I truly believe that after this fight, people will say that this is the best version of Alex they've ever seen," Volkanovski told Megan Olivi. "I'm not saying that because I'm in my prime. I'm saying that because, stylistically, in the fight that I'll bring and he brings, I'll have that type of performance. People will say, 'Wow, I didn't expect that. Not at 38 years old.' I truly believe that."

Evloev isn't convinced. In fact, he questions whether Volkanovski has been giving his own preparation the attention it deserves. The champion recently helped Mauricio Ruffy prepare for his fight against Arman Tsarukyan, splitting his time between his own career ambitions and his teammates.

"I hope when he talks like that, he believes it," Evloev said. "He was focused on Ruffy's camp. He'd do better to focus on his own fight. Of course, he's a great fighter. He's one of the best featherweights in history. That motivates me to prove to people I'm not fake. I'm not here [only] to fight. I'm here to win the belt and stay as long as we can."

Volkanovski is confident he can counter Evloev's wrestling after twice challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Although he lost both of those fights, he gained valuable experience against one of MMA's most skilled grapplers. Volkanovski believes the two encounters sharpened his wrestling defense enough to keep Evloev from dictating where the fight takes place.

On the feet, Volkanovski has the more sophisticated arsenal. He's a considerably more accomplished striker than Evloev, and the challenger isn't known for his knockout power. If Volkanovski can keep the fight standing, there's good reason to favor the champion.

Evloev disputes both assessments. He argues that his wrestling presents different problems than Makhachev's. And while he expects to take Volkanovski down repeatedly, he doesn't fear the champion's striking.

"My wrestling is different. My takedowns are different. I have good timing," Evloev said. "Even if I'm not able to hold him there to control him, I'm going to take him down as long as needed. For 25 minutes. It's not just wrestling. My striking is getting better, too. He's not so special that I'd avoid his striking and jump straight to wrestling."

Evloev has spent plenty of time thinking about what comes after Saturday. First, tiramisu. It'll be how he celebrates winning the UFC championship and breaks a three-year abstinence from added sugars. More importantly, he wants to defend the title frequently and welcomes anyone willing to challenge him. He credits Volkanovski with being one of the few athletes who actually wanted to fight him, a quality he plans to inherit from his soon-to-be predecessor.

"After that, I want to beat everyone. I welcome everyone," he said. "I want to be a champion who stays busy. Of course, I respect him. He's the only champion who called my name. I only have respect for him."

Evloev has a quiet confidence that sometimes gets lost behind his reserved demeanor. He's also funnier than people realize, something that's becoming increasingly apparent as his English improves. Take his reaction to Jean Silva demanding the next featherweight championship, for example.

"I don't understand barking dogs. When dogs bark, you leave them alone," Evloev said with a smirk. "He's a great fighter, by the way. He's also welcome [to fight me] when I win the belt."

Evloev was similarly unimpressed by Tommy McMillen, the outspoken featherweight prospect who recently criticized Evloev's fighting style as boring and petitioned to serve as the backup for Saturday's main event. McMillen has attracted considerable attention, but Evloev wasn't impressed by his recent performance against Marwan Rahiki.

"This guy, [Rahiki], almost beat him. I think he would've won if he didn't get tired in the third round..." Evloev said. "I'm here to test guys like him. I'm ready."

First, beating Volkanovski is much harder. The champion has acknowledged that retirement is approaching. He's unwilling to continue fighting if he can no longer compete at the highest level, though he's convinced Saturday will demonstrate how much he has left. Volkanovski believes he can deliver a performance that makes people forget his age, at least for one night.

Evloev has a different vision. He's waited too long for his opportunity to let sentiment interfere with his plans. Still, there's something bittersweet about potentially becoming champion at the expense of a fighter he admires, particularly if defeating Volkanovski convinces "The Great" to retire.

Evloev doesn't like the thought of being responsible for that decision, but he agrees Volkanovski has nothing more to prove. Evloev would find some comfort in seeing Volkanovski enjoy the life he's built outside of the Octagon. Maybe even spend some time together without having to punch each other in the face.

"I'd feel sad about that. I want to see more of his fights," Evloev said. "I think he's proved enough. It's better to enjoy the rest of his life, not just fighting. He's cooking well. He can do this. I wish that, after the fight, I could travel [to Australia] so we can cook together and eat good steak."