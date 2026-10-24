At UFC 333 on Saturday, Aaron Pico showcased the skills that once made him one of the most heavily hyped prospects in MMA history, taking just over one minute to score a TKO victory over Losene Keita.

Pico flashed some early wrestling, forcing Keita to fight in a space where he had exploitable defensive deficiencies. It turned out that the brief bit of wrestling from Pico was enough to get Keita to leave himself open on the feet.

A sharp Pico right hand put Keita on rubber legs and signaled the beginning of the end. Pico pounced on his damaged opponent, followed him to the canvas and dropped punches until the referee was forced to call a halt to the action just 1:14 after the opening bell.

Be sure to keep up with all the action on Saturday with our live coverage of UFC 333, including round-by-round scoring and updated fight results throughout the night!

The win was Pico's second after a disastrous UFC debut. In that debut, Pico was caught by a spinning back elbow from Lerone Murphy and knocked out.

"If you're asking me what I want, I want to fight for a title. But if that can't happen, I want a rematch with Lerone Murphy," Pico said. "All these guys that are sitting on their ranking, not wanting to accept fights, backing out of fights, they need to be benched for a year. It's crazy. I call them rankings squatters. They just squat there, they just stay there and that's all they care about. No, let's fight. I want to make money and I want to get to the title."

The UFC debut mirrored Pico's MMA debut, when all of the hype came crashing down when he was submitted in the Bellator cage by unheralded Zach Freeman.

Pico went on to juggle some wins and losses in Bellator, never breaking through to a championship.

Now 30, Pico is looking to finally put his game together at the highest heights of the sport, and bumping off an intriguing rising fighter like Keita certainly helps him build toward loftier goals.