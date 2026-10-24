UFC 333 fight results: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev live updates, card, highlights from Abu Dhabi

Good luck fighting a card with better matchmaking than UFC 333. Every main card features high skill and competitive matchmaking. Saturday's impressive card in Abu Dhabi concludes with Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev for the featherweight championship.

Saturday's five-fight main card features three pick'ems at the sportsbooks, including the main event. Volkanovski, arguably the best featherweight of all time, expects to deliver a timeless performance against a deserving challenger. If Volkanovski looks terrible against Evloev and Father Time, he's alluded to retiring.

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The widest margins are in the co-main event, where former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalisvhili is a paltry +136 underdog against Petr Yan in their trilogy title fight. Dvalishvili's campaign to become the only UFC champion to successfully notch four title defenses unexpectedly fizzled out. Yan set a different record in his upset win over Dvalishvili: the longest gap between two undisputed UFC title reigns by any male champion.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 333 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on Paramount+. Be sure to check out our full main card predictions and expert picks before the festivities get underway.

UFC 333 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook