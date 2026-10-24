UFC 333 fight results: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev live updates, card, highlights from Abu Dhabi

Best undercard fights to watch at UFC 333
It's easy to get distracted by all the gold on the UFC 333 poster. The main and co-main event fights are some of the best matchmakers could've delivered this year. But Saturday's card is an embarrassment of riches, with skill and stakes sprinkled all across the card.
Take, for example, Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov. Here you have two of the most dangerous and promising young flyweights on the roster. Their combination of speed and striking is part of the new status quo at flyweight, which is quickly becoming one of the promotion's best divisions after a lifetime of being underappreciated. It's a shame someone has to lose here, because both have the potential to be UFC champions.
Before UFC 333's main card gets underway, take a closer look at three non-title fights you can't afford to miss.