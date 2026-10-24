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UFC 333 fight results: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev live updates, card, highlights from Abu Dhabi

The pair of title fights headline a loaded fight card on Saturday

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Good luck fighting a card with better matchmaking than UFC 333. Every main card features high skill and competitive matchmaking. Saturday's impressive card in Abu Dhabi concludes with Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev for the featherweight championship.

Saturday's five-fight main card features three pick'ems at the sportsbooks, including the main event. Volkanovski, arguably the best featherweight of all time, expects to deliver a timeless performance against a deserving challenger. If Volkanovski looks terrible against Evloev and Father Time, he's alluded to retiring. 

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The widest margins are in the co-main event, where former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalisvhili is a paltry +136 underdog against Petr Yan in their trilogy title fight. Dvalishvili's campaign to become the only UFC champion to successfully notch four title defenses unexpectedly fizzled out. Yan set a different record in his upset win over Dvalishvili: the longest gap between two undisputed UFC title reigns by any male champion.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 333 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on Paramount+Be sure to check out our full main card predictions and expert picks before the festivities get underway.

UFC 333 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

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Best undercard fights to watch at UFC 333

It's easy to get distracted by all the gold on the UFC 333 poster. The main and co-main event fights are some of the best matchmakers could've delivered this year. But Saturday's card is an embarrassment of riches, with skill and stakes sprinkled all across the card. 

Take, for example, Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov. Here you have two of the most dangerous and promising young flyweights on the roster. Their combination of speed and striking is part of the new status quo at flyweight, which is quickly becoming one of the promotion's best divisions after a lifetime of being underappreciated. It's a shame someone has to lose here, because both have the potential to be UFC champions.

Before UFC 333's main card gets underway, take a closer look at three non-title fights you can't afford to miss.

UFC 333: Aaron Pico and Lone'er Kavanagh in must-see undercard fights in Abu Dhabi this weekend
Shakiel Mahjouri
UFC 333: Aaron Pico and Lone'er Kavanagh in must-see undercard fights in Abu Dhabi this weekend
 
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Up next: Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston

Magomedov is looking for his 30th professional win. To do so, he'll need to stop streaking "Contender Series" graduate Rowston.

 
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Grant Dawson and referee Marc Goddard aren't playing around

The two biggest narratives that unraveled in this fight were Dawson's heart and Goddard's decisiveness. Nurullo Aliev aimed to make it a short night against Dawson, rocking him and forcing him to take a desperate shot. It looked like a first-round stoppage was on the way until Goddard paused the action. Aliev landed multiple strikes to the back of Dawson's head, spurring an immediate point deduction from Goddard. Dawson didn't phone it in despite the advantage. He threw dynamic strikes, and even though he didn't win the round, it showed the tide was changing. 

Dawson overwhelmed Aliev with grappling and striking in the remaining two frames, chipping away at the formerly undefeated fighter's gas tank. It was a successful endeavor, with all three judges awarding Dawson 29-27 scorecards.

"There will come a Saturday when he's a better fighter than me; it just wasn't this Saturday," Dawson said in his post-fight interview, where he also revealed that he and his wife are expecting their first daughter.

 
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Alexander Volkanovski is all about legacy

Volkanovski has lived up to his nickname and then some. "The Great" is enjoying his second reign as UFC featherweight champion after arguably already becoming the best fighter the division has produced. Volkanovski expects to turn back the clock with a clinical performance against Movsar Evloev, but he's prepared to retire if things go disastrously. 

What Volkanovski won't do is shy away from fighting the best. He maintains an old-school mentality where being the best means beating the best. He has no interest in manicuring his resume by cherry-picking opponents.

"People want wars and for you to be more exciting," Volkanovski told CBS Sports. "I feel like it's just different from how it used to be. People may want to protect their legacy and find better fights for them.

"For me, it's just, if you are the best, fight who is the best. It is that simple. At the end of the day, we want to be exciting. I get that. But let's see who is the better fighter."

Alexander Volkanovski chases featherweight history against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333
Brian Campbell
Alexander Volkanovski chases featherweight history against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333
 
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Up next: Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev

The prelims begin in the lightweight division. Aliev could be knocking on the door of the lightweight rankings with a win over Dawson, who was once in the Top 15. Aliev looks for his fifth consecutive win inside the Octagon, but he'll need to overcome an opponent with twice the professional experience and elite competition under his belt. 

 
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Colby Thicknesse upsets Asaf Chopurov with scrappy effort

Saturday's final early preliminary fight had championship flavor. Thicknesse and Chopurov, Alexander Volkanovski's and Petr Yan's primary training partners, respectively, battled for three hard rounds. Chopurov validated the hype early, rocking Thicknesse with a knee and driving crushing elbows into his face. Thicknesse's game plan was to fatigue the UFC debutant, and he achieved that well in Round 2. Thicknesse wore down and outstruck the -600 betting favorite in the middle frame. Everything was on the line in Round 3, where Chopurov's Octagon inexperience showed. Chopurov got Thicknesse to the ground early. If he stayed on top, accumulating strikes, he would've certainly won the round. Instead, he invited Thicknesse to stand up twice. That created a more competitive round, with two judges awarding it to Thicknesse.

 
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Best bets for UFC 333

Saturday's matchmaking is tight! Three main card fights are pick'ems, with two others at narrow odds. The widest margins are in the co-main event, where Merab Dvalishvili is a measly +136 underdog in his trilogy fight with Petr Yan. Such small gaps can create intriguing betting opportunities. 

For example, our betting expert wants more juice out of Yan, so he's taking the champ by decision at plus money. 

Take a look below for CBS Sports' full UFC 333 bet breakdown.

UFC 333 predictions, best bets: Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan among picks to consider on loaded fight card
Brent Brookhouse
UFC 333 predictions, best bets: Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan among picks to consider on loaded fight card
 
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Up next: Colby Thicknesse vs. Asaf Chopurov

There are flashes of UFC's two title fights in this match-up. Thickness trains with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who headlines tonight's card. Chopruov, meanwhile, was the primary training partner for bantamweight champ Petr Yan ahead of his title defense tonight.

 
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Abubakar Vagaev overcomes Jacob Malkouln

Vagaev's perfect Octagon streak continues. The Russian fighter improved to 26-4 with a competitive yet decisive win over Malkouln. Though Malkouln outstruck Vagaev over three rounds, he couldn't land with the same efficacy. Vagaev hurt his opponent multiple times, prompting the judges to score rounds that otherwise would have been more difficult. He also landed four of seven takedowns, but his inability to score meaningful offense from those positions likely didn't do much to benefit him. Ultimately, he won 29-28 on all three judges' scorecards.

 
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Movsar Evloev plays the reluctant kingslayer

Evloev has waited a long time for his chance to become UFC featherweight champion. Arguably too long. Evloev has been the top contender for at least two years, but was twice passed over in favor of the more exciting Diego Lopes. He never fussed.

"It'll feel like everything that came before was for a reason," Evloev told CBS Sports ahead of tonight's main event. "I'm not here just to be a UFC fighter. I know a lot of people who dream of signing with the UFC and don't think about the title. When I signed with the UFC, I already knew I needed to fight for the title, and I'd do anything to get there. I was patient. Now I'm here, and I'll fight for my title soon."

He speaks as if the title is already his, but make no mistake, he deeply reveres Volkanovski. In fact, he takes no delight in knowing Volkanovski is prepared to retire if things go disastrously.  

"I'd feel sad about that. I want to see more of his fights," Evloev said. "I think he's proved enough. It's better to enjoy the rest of his life, not just fighting. He's cooking well. He can do this. I wish that, after the fight, I could travel [to Australia] so we can cook together and eat good steak." 

UFC 333: Movsar Evloev ready to fulfill destiny as champion after years of waiting for his chance
Shakiel Mahjouri
UFC 333: Movsar Evloev ready to fulfill destiny as champion after years of waiting for his chance
 
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Biggest storylines at UFC 333

UFC matchmakers deserve credit for putting this card together. Not only are there quality, competitive fights, but they're rich with storylines. Alexander Volkanovski seeks to defy Father Time, while Movsar Evloev has waited too long for his shot at glory. Then there's the trilogy fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili. Alexander Volkov needs to do everything he can to secure an elusive heavyweight title shot, plus Aaron Pico takes the next step in his evolution. 

Ahead of tonight's main card, take a look at five storylines that will unravel in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 333 fight card -- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev: Five biggest storylines to follow in Abu Dhabi
Brian Campbell
UFC 333 fight card -- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev: Five biggest storylines to follow in Abu Dhabi
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