Following a thrilling fight card and two spectacular title defenses at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, there is certainly plenty to talk about.

Alexander Volkanovski, at 38, passed Brazilian legend Jose Aldo for the most title wins in featherweight history by stopping unbeaten Movsar Evloev in the main event. In the five-round thriller of a co-feature, Petr Yan defended his 135-pound title with a come-from-behind decision win over Merab Dvalishvili in the third meeting between bantamweight legends.

Let's take a closer look at the biggest takeaways from what took place inside Etihad Arena.

1. Alexander Volkanovski called his shot and absolutely delivered

Admittedly, I really didn't know what to make of the 38-year-old living legend's prediction earlier this week when he said that the unbeaten Evloev was a problem for the rest of the division but just not for him and that he would score an early stoppage. Some passed off those words as gamesmanship with Volkanovski hoping to get Evloev off his game or discourage him from wrestling. Not only was the two-time featherweight king true to his words in finishing Evloev inside of two rounds with pinpoint striking, he neutralized just about every aspect of his younger opponent's game in the process. Craig Jones, who was in Volkanovski's corner as a grappling coach, also suggested on social media after the fight that the champion was battling the flu during fight week. Volkanovski, who also equaled Aldo's UFC record for featherweight title defenses (along with owning a 2019 win over him), didn't just cement himself as the greatest 145-pound fighter of all time, he continued to redefine what longevity looks like in the lower weight classes. It's not hyperbole to say that Volkanovski is one of the 10 best fighters in the sport's history. And he's not done yet.

2. Petr Yan did what likely no other bantamweight could have done

From the broken hand Yan entered with in their first meeting in 2023 to the fact that Dvalishivili took their rematch in December on just a two-month turnaround as he ambitiously looked to set the record for title defenses in a calendar year, both fighters entered Saturday's trilogy with legitimate excuses for their defeats. But 10 months after their rematch, with Yan recently healed from back surgery, the third meeting between these legends was a fast-paced and very technical thriller as a rejuvenated Dvalishvili dominated the opening two rounds with his spamming wrestling attack until Yan made the midfight adjustments and used his striking to hurt the former champion down the stretch in a comeback win. Three years after Dvalishvili set a new UFC record for takedown attempts with 49 in their first meeting, he upped that record to an absolutely insane 58 in their trilogy. Every single other bantamweight in the world would've eventually succumbed to Dvalishvili's pressure on this night. He was that dialed in and showcased a variety of new entry points and angles for his takedown attempts. But for the second straight fight, Yan completely took away the superhuman part of Dvalishvili's game that the rest of the division -- throughout the former champion's incredible 14-fight win streak -- were routinely humbled by. Yan's combination of stamina, IQ, toughness and striking technique was legendary on this night as many began to call him, quite possibly, the best bantamweight fighter in history. But it's all part of a larger career comeback story that still isn't getting the attention it deserves as one of the more feel-good developments the sport has produced of late. Yan had both of his young sons by his side on this evening as he entered true living legend status in the sport's history.

3. Despite solid win, Alexander Volkov likely still in wait-and-see mode

For all of the talk about how much the native of Russia has already done enough to earn a heavyweight title shot yet keeps getting passed over, it's hard not to avoid the feeling that his hard-fought victory over Rizvan Kuniev on Saturday -- on Volkov's 38th birthday -- still might not be enough. To Volkov's credit, he used his post-fight interview to challenge UFC CEO and president Dana White with the same shtick he brought to his surprise cameo at the final press conference just days earlier. Against Kuniev, Volkov did what he always does. He controlled distance, landed the better strikes and avoided allowing his opponent to take over the terms of the fight. And now, with seven wins in his last eight fights (and the only loss being a highly disputed decision in his 2024 rematch with current champion Ciryl Gane), Volkov remains in a great spot within the title hunt. Yet, sadly, he still doesn't feel like a slam dunk choice for the winner of the Gane's first title defense against Josh Hokit next month. Not with superstar Alex Pereira looking to rebound from his loss to Gane at the White House in June by fighting Sergei Pavlovich in December. Credit to Volkov for moving the chains and letting his voice be heard, but his fate still resides in the hands of UFC matchmakers.

4. No need to worry: Lone'er Kavanagh still looks like the future at flyweight

For a 125-pound division that has become the darling of the sport over the past year thanks to the breakout success of 24-year-old champion Joshua Van, it was good to see such a hyped prospect as Kavanagh rebound from a recent stretch of two stoppage defeats in three fights. The 27-year-old native of London was just three months removed from a submission loss to veteran contender Brandon Royval, which heavily muted the momentum he had built to open 2026 when Kavanagh took a short-notice fight at altitude in Mexico City and defeated two-time champion Brandon Moreno. Kavanagh entered quite a stern test in the form of a streaking Ramazan Temirov, the Uzbekistan native who had won his last 12 including all three walks to the Octagon. Kavanagh effectively tamed the aggressive knockout puncher in Temirov and relied upon his speed, defense and technique to expose the more raw and wild parts of his opponent's offensive game. Yet, it was a brutal pair of uppercuts that were most impressive as Kavanagh needed less than one round to make a statement thanks to his fast combination striking that he's still a very serious threat to the flyweight title.

5. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev looks ready (right now) for the top light heavyweights

At just 25, the native of Russia fits his nickname of "The Hunter" well with an 11-0 career record and 10 finishes. Normally, there wouldn't be much of a need to put the rocket ship on such a young fighter who is 4-0 since making his UFC debut last November. But the combination of the division's glaring lack of depth and the fact that Yakhyaev looks like a finished product already brings the need for an exception. Yakhyaev stepped up considerably in class on Saturday against Nikita Krylov and despite suffering a bloody nose in the early going, he absolutely dominated the battle-tested veteran in all aspects en route to a first-round TKO. Yakhyaev, who recorded the finish with a brutal knee to the head along the cage, called for a top-five opponent next during his post-fight interview. Let's cut to the chase: Yakhyaev is ready.