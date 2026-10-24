UFC 333 presents two of the year's most compelling title fights: a first-time clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev, and the last stop in Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili's trilogy. Their stories unravel in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Volkanovski is savoring the closing chapters of his legendary career. Already a two-time featherweight champion, arguably the greatest his division has seen, he builds on that legacy with every successful title defense. However, Volkanovski's status as an all-time great is assured, and he's prepared to hang it up if things go disastrously. He doesn't expect that to happen this weekend. Volkanovski has all the respect in the world for Evloev, but believes the title challenger is at a stark stylistic disadvantage.

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Evloev has waited patiently for this opportunity, arguably too patiently. He's been considered the rightful top contender for years, but his soft-spoken nature and grappling-heavy style have slowed his ascent. He was as patient with the delays as he is confident that Volkanovski is underestimating him.

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It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Dvalishvili would beat Yan for a second time last December. Dvalishvili had already been anointed as the best bantamweight ever by the wider MMA community. Defeating Yan to achieve a record-setting fourth title defense in one year was supposed to be his crowning achievement. Yan had other plans, defying oddsmakers and closing the longest gap between two undisputed UFC title reigns from any male fighter in history. Now, the defending champion is ready to break "The Machine" again and conclude their trilogy.

The action goes down from the venue in Abu Dhabi with early prelims at 10 a.m. ET, prelims at 12 p.m., and the main card kicking off at 2 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available for every subscriber on Paramount+.

Where to watch UFC 333 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Location: Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi

Start times: Early prelims at 10 a.m. | Prelims at 12 p.m. | Main card at 2 p.m.

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

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UFC 333 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Oct. 23)