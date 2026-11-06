The UFC heavyweight championship is on the line in one of combat sports' most legendary venues. Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit collide in Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Plus, one of the most significant women's fights in history takes place under that roof at UFC 334.

The heavyweight division is stabilizing after years of turbulence. Francis Ngannou's departure from the promotion, Jon Jones' retirement and Tom Aspinall's eye injury kept the title picture in flux. But after Gane -- who previously challenged those three men for the title -- knocked out Alex Pereira at The White House, the new heavyweight champion is keen to up the activity.

Gane's first challenger also made a statement at UFC Freedom 250. Hokit went from UFC debutant to title challenger in one year. Beating Gane would conclude one of the most impressive first 12 months in the promotion's history, up there with the likes of Pereira, Israel Adesanya and Brock Lesnar. Hokit's antics rub a lot of people the wrong way, but his Fight of the Year frontrunner with Curtis Blaydes proved that he's not just a carnival act.

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Saturday's co-main event is worthy of the iconic New York City venue. Kayla Harrison is one of the most decorated women in combat sports, having won two Olympic gold medals in judo, a UFC title, and two PFL tournaments. Amanda Nunes is unequivocally the best women's MMA athlete of all time. Her resume includes wins over former UFC champions Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie (twice) and Miesha Tate. Many factors are at play, including Harrison's first fight after career-threatening neck surgery and Nunes' return from a three-year retirement.

Fans should tune in early on Saturday. There are compelling bouts from top to bottom, especially the featured prelim fight. One-time title challenger Stephen Thompson has been competing in MMA for more than 15 years. The beloved "Wonderboy" will take his final bow this weekend.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 334 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 334 fight card, odds

UFC 334 info