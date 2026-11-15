New York City once again delivered some incredible moments on Saturday night for UFC 334. The pair of title fights were very different in their approaches, but both gave fans moments they will remember for a long time.
In the main event, Josh Hokit gave Ciryl Gane all he could handle in the heavyweight title bout. The upstart American did everything he could to make the Frenchman uncomfortable with his approach and he went unrorthodox from the jump and kept Gane back-pedaling. But it seemed that he ran out of gas in the final two rounds of the fight and the judges gave Gane a unanimous decision by scores of 48-47 across the board.
In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison survived an early surge from Amanda Nunes to score a late submission and retain her title. Nunes managed to stymie Harrison's grappling early on, but Harrison scored a pair of beautiful judo throws to put Nunes in very bad positions that led to damaging blows. Then in the fourth round, after a brief scramble that saw Nunes stumble to the mat with her back exposed, Harrison pounced and quickly locked in a rear naked choke to force the tap.
CBS Sports was with you all week long with the latest news, features and other content around this massive event. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 335 in Las Vegas to close out the year.
UFC 334 fight card, results
- Ciryl Gane (c) def. Josh Hokit via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
- Kayla Harrison (c) def. Amanda Nunes via fourth-round submission (rear-naked choke)
- Caio Borralho def. Yousri Belgaroui via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland ends in majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)
- Luis Gurule def. Bilal Hasan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Stephen Thompson def. Charles Radtke via third-round TKO (head kick)
- Chris Duncan def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Terrance McKinney def. Jim Miller via first-round knockout (punches)
- Cesar Almeida def. Donte Johnson via first-round TKO (punches)
- Melquizael Costa def. Jared Gordon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Bia Mesquita def. Macy Chiasson via first-round submission (rear-naked choke)
- Juan Diaz def. Heili Alateng via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Evan Elder def. Samuel Sanches via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
UFC 334 countdown
- Campbell: Five biggest takeaways from a wild night in New York
- Complete viewing information for each bout on Saturday night, live on Paramount+
- Staff picks and predictions for each main card bout
- Championship fighters on weight for Saturday night, one fighter misses badly
- Mahjouri: Nunes vows to fight until her body quits after UFC 334
- Campbell: How Harrison overcame neck injury for dream fight
- Campbell: An inside look at Josh Hokit's meteoric rise
- Brookhouse: Best bets to consider on each main card bout
- Campbell: Gane brushes off dirty fighter label, but others are convinced
- Brookhouse: A look at 10 of the most anticipated women's MMA fights all time
- Mahjouri: Top undercard fights to watch this weekend
- Campbell: Five biggest storylines to follow in New York