New York City once again delivered some incredible moments on Saturday night for UFC 334. The pair of title fights were very different in their approaches, but both gave fans moments they will remember for a long time.

In the main event, Josh Hokit gave Ciryl Gane all he could handle in the heavyweight title bout. The upstart American did everything he could to make the Frenchman uncomfortable with his approach and he went unrorthodox from the jump and kept Gane back-pedaling. But it seemed that he ran out of gas in the final two rounds of the fight and the judges gave Gane a unanimous decision by scores of 48-47 across the board.

In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison survived an early surge from Amanda Nunes to score a late submission and retain her title. Nunes managed to stymie Harrison's grappling early on, but Harrison scored a pair of beautiful judo throws to put Nunes in very bad positions that led to damaging blows. Then in the fourth round, after a brief scramble that saw Nunes stumble to the mat with her back exposed, Harrison pounced and quickly locked in a rear naked choke to force the tap.

CBS Sports was with you all week long with the latest news, features and other content around this massive event. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 335 in Las Vegas to close out the year.

UFC 334 fight card, results

UFC 334 countdown