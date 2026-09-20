Ciryl Gane is set for his first title defense as full champion. Gane, who previously held the interim heavyweight title, will make his first defense of the full title against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 14. It's Gane's first fight since being elevated after Tom Aspinall vacated the title with injury. Meanwhile, the co-main event sees the long-awaited matchup between women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison and women's GOAT Amanda Nunes.

UFC announced Gane vs. Hokit during Saturday's broadcast of UFC 331. It has become an annual tradition for the MMA promotion to host November-numbered events at Madison Square Garden. The custom started in 2016 after MMA was legalized in the state of New York, making this the company's 10th MSG show after the pandemic prevented the promotion from hosting an event in 2020.

Gane and Justin Gaethje are the only fighters to win interim UFC titles twice. "Bon Gamin" is undefeated in his last four fights, which includes a no-contest last year where his eyepokes caused Aspinall long-term eye damage. He's had a remarkably difficult strength of schedule, fighting Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, Aspinall and Pereira in the last four years.

Hokit graduated from "Contender Series" prospect to top five UFC heavyweight in less than a year. An all-time heavyweight classic with Curtis Blaydes put him on the map, and a dominant win over Derrick Lewis cemented his place. Hokit's deplorable remarks on the microphone have ruffled feathers with mainstream media, certain fans and even the UFC president.

Harrison and Nunes were originally scheduled to square off on the first Paramount event at UFC 324 in January. But a scary neck injury to Harrison forced the delay. Now, 11 months later, they look to settle the score.