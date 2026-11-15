Ciryl Gane and Kayla Harrison leave Madison Square Garden on Saturday with UFC titles still in their possession. The fallout from the event raises interesting questions about the heavyweight and women's bantamweight divisions, especially with UFC 335 on the horizon.

The heavyweight division is finally finding its footing after years of uncertainty. Gane is the first undisputed UFC heavyweight champion to complete a successful title defense since Jon Jones beat Stipe Miocic two years ago. Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich are set to meet next month, while Alexander Volkov continues holding firm near the top of the rankings. Opportunities are finally opening up in multiple directions for what was once MMA's premier division.

Harrison and Amanda Nunes' futures are less clear. The women's bantamweight champion hinted at retirement, but Saturday's victory over the greatest women's fighter in MMA history might be enough to convince her to stick around. Nunes, meanwhile, must decide whether another fight is worth pursuing after coming up short in her comeback.

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With UFC 334 in the rearview mirror, let's take a look at the fights to make Saturday's biggest winners and losers.

Heavyweight

Ciryl Gane vs. Sergei Pavlovich or Alex Pereira: It's no accident that Pavlovich and Pereira are fighting one month after the heavyweight title fight. This is very likely a title eliminator. I think Pavlovich is a nightmare matchup for Pereira. If "Poatan" beats him, he'll likely have shown the improvements necessary to inspire hope that he can beat Gane in the rematch. If Pavlovich wins, we're headed towards a very compelling clash between two natural heavyweights with speed and power.

Josh Hokit vs. Alexander Volkov: Look, Volkov should be fighting for the heavyweight title next. You won't hear any arguments from me. However, it's abundantly clear that UFC matchmakers aren't going in that direction. Volkov knows that, and it's why he's doing everything he can outside of the Octagon to drum up interest. It started when Volkov questioned UFC CEO and president Dana White at the UFC 333 press conference. He also produced a series of twin-themed memes involving him and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Ahead of UFC 334, Volkov walked around Times Square, running a tongue-in-cheek charity drive for "special needs" fighter Hokit. It isn't particularly tasteful, but driving interest towards that fight is best for both men.

Women's bantamweight

Kayla Harrison vs. Valentina Shevchenko: There are legitimate contenders waiting for Harrison. I just don't know if Harrison, who is flirting with retirement, will be drawn to them. So we'll talk about them a little later and shift the attention towards someone who could coerce another fight out of the women's bantamweight champion. Beating Nunes was the cherry on top of a remarkable combat sports career. She took out the greatest of all time. The only thing that could come close to that is beating Shevchenko, Nunes' neighbor on the women's MMA Mount Rushmore. Shevchenko will be at a major size and strength disadvantage, but she has the speed, technique and IQ to fight the way Nunes should have on Saturday.

Amanda Nunes vs. Joselyne Edwards or Ailin Perez: Nunes should seriously contemplate retiring again. She tried to do something great and fell short. It did nothing to tarnish her reputation, but there's nothing more for the women's MMA G.O.A.T. to prove. Now, she has options if she insists on fighting again. Edwards is on an impressive run, beating Norma Dumont after scoring four straight finishes. The promotion valued her enough to make her the official back-up for Saturday's co-main event. That said, another option will draw more eyeballs. Perez has fought and twerked her way into the MMA consciousness. She's on a seven-fight win streak -- including one over Edwards -- beat Dumont in her last fight and is ranked No. 3 in the division. If Nunes retires, either woman is worthy of a title shot or a title eliminator.