Anything can happen when Josh Hokit has a microphone. Hokit and Ciryl Gane take center stage at the UFC 334 press conference in New York City, with a supporting cast that includes Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes.

Hokit was removed from the UFC Freedom 250 press conference in May, but it's highly unlikely anyone will remove Saturday's most popular attraction. Hokit, or one of his several bizarre alter egos, will hit the stage on Thursday with a lot to say about his opponent, heavyweight champion Gane.

UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison and former two-division champ Nunes have been mostly cordial leading up to one of the biggest women's fights ever. However, there is a reason Nunes left their shared training mats at American Top Team. Could old baggage emerge when they both have microphones and a rabid audience in front of them?

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Other notable names attending the UFC 334 press conference include Caio Borralho, Kevin Holland and Bilal Hasan. Take a look below for streaming details and a full list of who will be there.

Thursday's press conference will stream live on Paramount+ and the official UFC YouTube channel.

Where to watch UFC 334 press conference

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Location: Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden -- New York

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch live: YouTube and Paramount+

UFC 334 press conference attendees