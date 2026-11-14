 Skip to Main Content

UFC 334 results, live updates: Josh Hokit vs. Ciryl Gane fight headlines tonight's showdown

The pair of title fights headline a loaded fight card on Saturday from Madison Square Garden

By
 &
1 min read

NEW YORK -- Josh Hokit and Ciryl Gane battle for heavyweight supremacy on Saturday when Gane puts the UFC heavyweight championship on the line in the main event of UFC 334. The action goes down from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

After a few failed attempts to capture the heavyweight championship, Gane won the interim title when he defeated Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House lawn. He was then promoted to full champion when Tom Aspinall was forced to vacate the title due to eye injuries suffered in his UFC 321 title defense against Gane.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC 334 for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Hokit has rocketed up the UFC heavyweight rankings and is fighting for the title just slightly over one year after making his Octagon debut. Wins over Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis ran Hokit's UFC record to 4-0 and he rode that streak and a big personality to a title shot.

The co-main event is one of the biggest women's fights in MMA history, as Kayla Harrison defends the women's bantamweight championship against the women's "G.O.A.T." Amanda Nunes, who is returning from retirement looking to reclaim her former title. 

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 334 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on Paramount+Be sure to check out our full main card predictions and expert picks before the festivities get underway.

UFC 334 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Updating Live
(4)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Evan Elder kicks off UFC 334 with a gutsy decision over Samuel Sanches

Elder stung Sanches bad in the opening moments of the fight, but Sanches showed a lot of toughness in coming back and putting Elder in some scary situations before the opening round was over. Elder continued to find success throughout the fight with hard body shots as well as some timely takedowns whenever Sanches started to build momentum. It was not easy at any point, but Elder got the decision by clear scores of 30-26 across the board.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Can Amanda Nunes reclaim her throne?

When Amanda Nunes hung up her gloves in June 2023, she did so as the undisputed Greatest of All Time in the world of women's mixed martial arts. Despite everything she accomplished in her career, it always felt as though Nunes would eventually find her way back to the Octagon.

She does just that on Saturday, when she faces new bantamweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka Kayla Harrison.

Harrison is as dangerous as anyone Nunes has faced in her career, but the same goes the other way. So, will Nunes be able to fight her way back to the top of the mountain in her first fight back from retirement?

Amanda Nunes vows to reclaim her throne at UFC 334 and fight until her body quits: 'I'm here to stay'
Shakiel Mahjouri
Amanda Nunes vows to reclaim her throne at UFC 334 and fight until her body quits: 'I'm here to stay'
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to UFC 334!

We are live from Madison Square Garden! CBS Sports is set for fight coverage all night long here from New York with the first fight underway between Evan Elder and Samuel Sanches at lightweight. There are 12 more fights to go throughout the night and we'll have you covered with every big moment through the title fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit. 

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the night.

Brandon Wise
November 14, 2026, 10:21 PM
Nov. 14, 2026, 5:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Who wins the biggest fights at UFC 334?

With a pair of title fights and a card full of notable names -- all taking place at the iconic Madison Square Garden -- there is plenty of interest in who will emerge victorious at UFC 334.

The CBS Sports combat experts sat down to deliver their predictions for all the main card action, including heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit and women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes.

You can check out our full predictions here: 

UFC 334 fight predictions, expert picks for Josh Hokit vs. Ciryl Gane card tonight
Shakiel Mahjouri
UFC 334 fight predictions, expert picks for Josh Hokit vs. Ciryl Gane card tonight
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    UFC 334 Main Event Picks: Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Ciryl Gane's Antics a Clown Show or Calculated Mental Edge?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Takeaways From UFC 334 Main Card Ceremonial Weigh-In

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    UFC 334: How Will Ciryl Gane's Size Play a Factor?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Ciryl Gane Looks to Shed Reputation as Dirty Fighter

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Josh Hokit's Path to Victory

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Josh Hokit on Brink of Heavyweight Championship

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Kayla Harrison on Her Legacy and Becoming the GOAT

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Amanda Nunes on Why Women's MMA Needed Her Return

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Ciryl Gane on Pre-Fight Mind Games

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Hero or Villain? 'I'm Whatever the UFC Needs'

  • Image thumbnail
    3:17

    UFC Fight Night Highlights: Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Johnny Walker

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    UFC 333: Volkanovski Dominates Evloev to Defend Title

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Lone'er Kavanagh Still Looks Like the Future at Flyweight

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Petr Yan Defeats Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    UFC 333 Highlights: Alexander Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    UFC 333 Highlights: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    UFC 333 Highlights: Lone'er Kavanagh vs Ramazan Temirov

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    UFC 333 Highlights: Rizvan Kuniev vs Alexander Volkov

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Several Playoff Teams Interested In Jonathan Taylor

See All Videos