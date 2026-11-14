UFC 334 results, live updates: Josh Hokit vs. Ciryl Gane fight headlines tonight's showdown

NEW YORK -- Josh Hokit and Ciryl Gane battle for heavyweight supremacy on Saturday when Gane puts the UFC heavyweight championship on the line in the main event of UFC 334. The action goes down from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

After a few failed attempts to capture the heavyweight championship, Gane won the interim title when he defeated Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House lawn. He was then promoted to full champion when Tom Aspinall was forced to vacate the title due to eye injuries suffered in his UFC 321 title defense against Gane.

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Hokit has rocketed up the UFC heavyweight rankings and is fighting for the title just slightly over one year after making his Octagon debut. Wins over Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis ran Hokit's UFC record to 4-0 and he rode that streak and a big personality to a title shot.

The co-main event is one of the biggest women's fights in MMA history, as Kayla Harrison defends the women's bantamweight championship against the women's "G.O.A.T." Amanda Nunes, who is returning from retirement looking to reclaim her former title.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 334 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Be sure to check out our full main card predictions and expert picks before the festivities get underway.

UFC 334 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook