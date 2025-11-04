The UFC has released Isaac Dulgarian following a firestorm of controversy involving suspicious betting patterns ahead of Dulgarian's loss to Yadier del Valle at this past Saturday's UFC Fight Night event, according to multiple reports. In addition to releasing Dulgarian from his contract, a UFC statement claimed the promotion's betting integrity partner, IC360, is conducting "a thorough review of the facts" surrounding the fight.

Dulgarian was listed by sportsbooks as a solid favorite at roughly -250 to defeat del Valle as of Saturday morning. As the fight drew near, Dulgarian's moneyline dropped all the way to anywhere from nearly -170 to -130. That kind of severe line movement in such a short time indicates large amounts of money coming in, and is highly unusual.

IC360 notified its clients, including UFC, on Saturday to a suspicious amount of wagers on del Valle to win in the first round, according to ESPN.

Dulgarian shot for a single takedown attempt at the start of the fight and did little else before he was submitted by rear-naked choke at the 3:41 mark of the first round, cashing the aforementioned wagers on underdog del Valle to win in the first round.

After the fight, some sportsbooks informed customers that they would receive credit for wagers placed on Dulgarian.

After releasing Dulgarian, the UFC released a statement regarding IC360's investigation.

"Like many professional sports organizations, UFC works with an independent betting integrity service to monitor wagering activity on our events," the statement read. "Our betting integrity partner, IC360, monitors wagering on every UFC event and is conducting a thorough review of the facts surrounding the Dulgarian vs. del Valle bout on Saturday, November 1. We take these allegations very seriously, and along with the health and safety of our fighters, nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport."

Darrick Minner was cut by the UFC in 2022 after losing a fight that saw similar suspicious line movement. Minner and his coach, James Krause, also received suspensions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Tae Hyun Bang was sentenced to 10 months in prison in South Korea after accepting a bribe to throw a 2015 fight against Leo Kuntz. Bang allegedly wagered money on Kuntz to win, though Bang ultimately won the fight by split decision.

Gambling scandals involving athletes have been put under an even brighter spotlight as of late, with NBA players and coaches among those arrested in a wide-ranging FBI probe into bettors using non-public information, such as when a player would miss a game or exit it early, to place bets, as well as illegal and rigged poker games.