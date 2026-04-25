A former champion takes center stage in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. That main event sees former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling face Youssef Zalal in a featherweight fight.

Sterling won the bantamweight title with a disqualification win over Petr Yan at UFC 259 in 2021, making him the first UFC fighter to win a championship by disqualification. Any doubts over Sterling's championship quality were erased after defeating Yan in the rematch before picking up wins over former champions T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo.

Sterling lost the title to Sean O'Malley in 2023 before moving up to featherweight, where he has gone 2-1, most recently defeating former title challenger Brian Ortega.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Zalal's path to Saturday's main event has been interesting, debuting with the UFC in 2020 and winning his first three fights in the Octagon before a 0-3-1 run saw him cut from the promotion. Three first-round wins on the regional scene saw Zalal get a second crack in the Octagon, where he has won five consecutive bouts, four by submission.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: April 25 | Start time: 5 p.m. ET (prelims) | 8 p.m. PT (main card)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

What else is included on Paramount+?

Both plans allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Youssef Zalal -130 Aljamain Sterling +110 Featherweight Norma Dumont -245 Joselyne Edwards +200 Women's bantamweight Alexander Hernandez -130 Rafa Garcia +110 Lightweight Davey Grant -135 Adrian Luna Martinetti +114 Bantamweight Montel Jackson -175 Ranoi Barcelos +145 Bantamweight Marcus Buchecha -148 Ryan Spann +124 Heavyweight

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 327 and seven more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through May 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.