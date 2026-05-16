A featherweight division in search of new, young contenders will see one man emerge as a clear top 10 talent when Arnold Allen and Melquizael Costa main event UFC Fight Night on Saturday from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Allen holds the No. 7 spot in the official UFC featherweight rankings, while Costa is sitting at No. 12. A win for either man sets them up to climb further up the ladder and closer to a championship opportunity.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Allen started his UFC career with 10 consecutive wins in the Octagon. Unfortunately, Allen has gone 1-3 in his four fights since that impressive 10-fight winning streak and needs a big win over Costa to hold on to a relevant spot in a stacked 145-pound division.

Costa has seen his career play out in almost the exact opposite way from Allen. Costa lost two of his first three UFC bouts, both by stoppage. Since then, Costa has rattled off six consecutive wins, four of those wins coming by stoppage.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Las Vegas. Also be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: May 16 | Start time: 8 p.m. (Main Card) | 5 p.m. (Preliminary Card)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

What else is included on Paramount+?

Both plans allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Arnold Allen -148 Melquizael Costa +124 Featherweight Daniel Santos -162 Doo Ho Choi +136 Featherweight Malcolm Wellmaker -340 Juan Diaz +270 Bantamweight Modestas Bukauskas -340 Christian Edwards +270 Light heavyweight Benardo Sopaj -155 Timothy Cuamba +130 Bantamweight Khaos Williams -120 Nikolay Veretennikov +100 Welterweight

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 329 and many more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.