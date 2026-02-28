UFC returns to Mexico for the first time since March 29, 2025, when UFC Fight Night comes to Mexico City on Saturday. In the main event, two-time former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will take on late replacement Lone'er Kavanagh.

Kavanagh took the fight on three weeks' notice after Asu Almabayev fell to injury, and will travel to enemy territory when he takes on the first Mexican fighter to hold a UFC championship. While it could be seen as a low-risk, high-reward situation for Kavanagh, he is coming off of his first loss, a second-round knockout against Charles Johnson this past August. A second consecutive loss would not leave Kavanagh in a good spot in the division.

Moreno is also coming off a stoppage loss, suffering a second-round TKO loss to Tatsuro Taira in December. That loss ran Moreno's record to 2-3 in his five most recent fights, and 4-4 since the start of 2022.

Moreno first won the flyweight title at UFC 263, defeating Deiveson Figueiredo after the two battled to a draw in their first fight. Figueiredo won the third fight to regain the title and Moreno won the belt back from Figueiredo two fights later. At UFC 290, Moreno lost the belt again, this time to Alexandre Pantoja and Moreno has been trying to battle his way back to the top since.

Below is all the information you need to catch the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our preview and expert picks on the main event.

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Feb. 28 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Arena CDMX -- Mexico City

UFC Fight Night fight card, odds