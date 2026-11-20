Two men very familiar with UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg collide on Saturday. Jiri Prochazka wants revenge; meanwhile, Navajo Stirling deals with the uncomfortable reality of becoming a top contender in a division where his friend is the champion. Prochazka's and Stirling's journeys intertwine at UFC Fight Night in Doha, Qatar.

Prochazka (32-6-1) only knows chaos. It's why people love him. But his reckless nature imploded so terribly at UFC 327 that even his staunchest supporters couldn't defend it. Prochazka had Ulberg dead to rights in their vacant light heavyweight title fight. Ulberg had torn his ACL mid-fight and could barely stand. Prochazka, visibly frustrated by the inconvenience, recklessly ran into a counter left hook. He lost an ass-kicking contest to a one-legged man. City Kickboxing, the team behind Ulberg and Stirling, has a lot of data on Prochazka, but the former champion says it's outdated.

"He believes there are a lot of things that he wants to do in the fight because he has the same team as my last opponent, Carlos Ulberg," Prochazka told CBS Sports. "But I'll show him that there's another version of me that will step into that Octagon on Fight Night."

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Stirling (11-0) isn't sold. He believes Prochazka's biggest weakness isn't defense or poor decision-making: it's a lack of accountability. Prochazka claimed that Alex Pereira employed some sort of dark magic to beat him at UFC 295. He eventually withdrew that claim, but it didn't stop him from getting knocked out even faster in their rematch. Against Ulberg, Prochazka said his hesitancy was his undoing after realizing that Ulberg was injured.

Teammates Navajo Stirling, Carlos Ulberg rapidly approach an awkward dilemma atop light heavyweight division Shakiel Mahjouri

"I think one thing that he's struggling with is accepting that another man is better. He thinks it's something about him," Stirling told CBS Sports. "He's always coming up with some sort of excuse. We've heard it before. Dark magic. No mercy. I think we're just starting to realize it might be something to do with himself.

"We've seen his limits. Where he goes and where he falls short. I don't think there's a new version of him. And even if there is, I'll be very much prepared because we haven't seen my limits yet."

UFC matchmakers aren't coasting into 2027. They've whipped up one of the best UFC Fight Nights this year, with ranked fighters in every main card bout. The co-main event fight between Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos has legitimate UFC featherweight title implications. Brian Ortega makes his lightweight debut against Dan Hooker in what should be an all-action affair between veterans. Plus, former UFC flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi looks to get back on track.

Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card with the latest odds from DraftKings before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Navajo Stirling -175 Jiri Prochazka +145 Light heavyweight Kevin Vallejos -135 Aljamain Sterling +114 Bantamweight Dan Hooker -185 Brian Ortega +154 Lightweight Kyoji Horiguchi -198 Asu Almabayev +164 Flyweight Ikram Aliskerov -298 Jared Cannonier +240 Middleweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Start time: 1 p.m. ET (Main card), 10 a.m. ET (Prelims)

Location: ABHA Arena -- Doha, Qatar

TV Channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Prediction

Jiri Prochazka vs. Navajo Stirling: A Prochazka fight is never a safe bet. He's equally likely to be the benefactor of a Hail Mary knockout as he is the victim of one. He can steamroll an opponent or be thoroughly dominated. Predicting a KO finish is nearly foolproof. Predicting a winner is much less certain. Stirling could end 2026 as a strong candidate for Breakout Fighter of the Year. A win over Prochazka would be his fourth this year and his second over a former UFC champion. The Kiwi is coming off a win over Jan Blachowicz, which still has merit even though Blachowicz is 43. And Stirling, 29, will only get better. I don't think that's true for Prochazka. His speed and power have not declined, but his style works because of its imperfections. Against Khalil Rountree Jr., he only started winning by abandoning the cautious approach he trained for. So the question is ultimately this: is Stirling good enough right now?

A counter left hook is Prochazka's Kryptonite. Both Pereira and Ulberg knocked him out with that technique. Stirling isn't cut from the same counter-punching cloth. He does his best work moving forward in combinations. That will certainly be effective, but it also welcomes a whirlwind fight that Prochazka so often survives. Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Stirling's mentor, praised his pupil for picking up techniques so quickly. If he's really that much of a sponge, City Kickboxing is more than capable of molding him into Saturday's winner. But Stirling is young in his career, and young fighters make mistakes. Prochazka forces so much bedlam that all but his most composed opponents make critical errors. I've been burned before picking Prochazka, but I can't help myself. Pick: Prochazka via KO3