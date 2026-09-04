UFC Fight Night returns to Paris for its annual visit. Is Dan Hooker a lamb to the slaughter, or an old dog with new tricks? He plans to prove the latter true against Salahdine Parnasse, a free agent signing so heralded that he's headlining his UFC debut.

Hooker (24-14) knows a thing or two about comebacks. It's true inside the Octagon and for his career as a whole, from gritting out a win with a broken arm and orbital to recovering from a 1-5 skid. Hooker admits he was complacent with his preparation after losses to Arman Tsarukyan and Benoit Saint Denis. It was a wake-up call he needed. He diligently stayed in shape after February's defeat, awaiting another challenge. In this case, it's a debutant UFC believes can take his No. 10 lightweight ranking.

"I want to springboard off this. This is to get the ship heading in the right direction. It's turning this thing around," Hooker told CBS Sports. "I still feel I have plenty of good fighting years in me. We'll get this ship headed in the right direction.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

"We have a sold-out arena here. The most passionate fans in the world. From what I'm hearing, these boys get quite loud behind their fighter. If there's a guy out there that is going to enjoy ruining their time, it makes everything a little bit sweeter."

Parnasse (23-3) is the most impressive free agent UFC has signed in a long time. Recent signings like Aaron Pico and Patricio Pitbull have struggled when thrown in the deep end, but Parnasse has a different case. He won't suffer from Pico's inexperience or Pitbull's age decline. Parnasse, a two-division KSW champion, has competed in packed arenas across Europe. He's no stranger to five-figure attendances or championship rounds.

This isn't the first time Parnasse and UFC have talked. The promotion previously tried to sign the French star in 2024. According to Parnasse, it all worked out for the best. The extra time has allowed Parnasse, primarily a submission fighter at the time, to blossom into a complete mixed martial artist. He's knocked out his last six opponents.

"I don't think it's overdue. It's the perfect timing. I'm 28, I have all of this experience and maturity. In MMA, we peak at 30 to 35..." Parnasse told CBS Sports through a French interpreter. "I might have been a different kind of fighter."

"I'll do everything to win this fight on Saturday, and I'll deliver a masterclass," Parnasse said earlier in the interview.

The main and preliminary cards are worth waking up for. Fares Ziam recently occupied a lightweight ranking. A big win on home turf should put him back on that trajectory. "The Ultimate Fighter" winner Daniil Dochenko, a Ukrainian powerhouse, is favored in his showdown with Punahele Soriano. Further down the card, heavy-handed prospect Mario Pinto fights Ryan Spann, plus longtime fringe contender Nathaniel Wood is in action.

Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card with the latest odds from DraftKings before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5 | Start time: 3 p.m. ET (Main card), noon ET (Prelims)

Location: Accor Arena -- Paris

TV Channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Prediction

Dan Hooker vs. Salahdine Parnasse: Hooker respects Parnasse's skill and acknowledges that he's probably physically healthier, having built his career outside of the UFC. However, Hooker has faced better competition for a long time. Hooker clearly would've had the striking advantage a few years ago. Now, I'm not so sure. Parnasse has developed an incredibly sharp technical striking game, thanks to significant boxing training. He even took a professional boxing fight last year, knocking out a 25-7 European champion. Hooker must weaponize his height and reach advantages. That means keeping Parnasse at the end of his strikes or using leverage inside the clinch. If Hooker can do that, he has the power to end the fight. Parnasse struggles when crowded or overwhelmed.

Parnasse wields an even bigger advantage on the ground. He started his career primarily as a grappler. His reactionary wrestling is great for dictating pace and controlling dominant positions. He's also very capable of finding submissions. Parnasse's championship experience should temper cardio concerns. Hooker's durability is a concern every time he fights, especially coming off two stoppage losses. Grit only does so much when your body won't comply. Look out for a club-and-sub, with Parnasse knocking down a defiant Hooker before snatching a choke. Pick: Parnasse via Submission, Round 3