UFC Fight Night predictions -- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld: Fight card, odds and expert picks

Quillan Salkilld could be the next big thing at lightweight. Already a rapidly rising Oceanic name, Salkilld's first UFC Fight Night main event is a launching pad into the wider MMA consciousness. His rise feels inevitable, but Mateusz Gamrot has other plans.

Salkilld (12-1) is well on his way to "speed running" the lightweight division. It's a gamer term for completing a video game as fast as possible. Salkilld's game of choice is far more treacherous. Salkilld is 5-0 since his Octagon debut last year, finishing four opponents.

He made a memorable early impression, earning CBS Sports' 2025 Knockout of the Year against Nasrat Haqparast and most recently KOing perennial title contender Beneil Dariush. Well on his way to accomplishing a challenging goal in the sport's deepest division, a win over Gamrot puts Salkilld in the top 10 exactly 18 months after his UFC debut.

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"I don't want to cherry-pick my way to the top. I want these hard fights," Salkilld told CBS Sports. "I respect Gamrot a lot and respect his skillset. I think his most dangerous attribute is just his ability to push his wrestling pace for the whole fight. He's going to be nonstop on the attack with the grappling.

"This test is why I specifically called him out. I want these tough moments and these tests. I want to gain a lot of respect after this one."

Gamrot (26-4, 1 NC) knows the feeling of lofty expectations. He looked like a future title challenger after defeating Arman Tsarukyan, who recently booked a co-main event slot at UFC 331, after five rounds of the most exciting grappling exchanges in MMA history. Unfortunately, he's struggled against the very best. Losses to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Dariush, the latter of whom was on the cusp of a title shot at the time, have kept him just shy of elite status. Saturday's main event is a crucial opportunity to crush Salkilld's ascent and prepare for his own climb.

"I understand the politics. The most important thing is finishing the fight. I cleared my mind. I've changed my style a little bit. I am patient," Gamrot told CBS Sports. "I took two of the biggest prospects before. I finish this guy. I have another big name in front of me. Quillan Salkilld has a lot of hype, but, bro, I don't care. I know what I bring to the table. I'm ready to rock and roll."

Saturday also hosts Darren Elkins' retirement fight. Elkins, affectionately and appropriately called "The Damage," will retire after his 42nd professional fight. His opponent is nearly a 9-to-1 favorite, but Elkins is no stranger to being the underdog. He famously knocked out Mirsad Bektic as an approximately +500 underdog back in 2017.

Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card with the latest odds from DraftKings before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card) | 5 p.m. ET (Prelims)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

TV Channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Prediction

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld: Salkilld achieved the expected result in his last fight. Beating Dariush is a feather in Salkilld's cap, but it must be acknowledged that Dariush is damaged goods. Dariush, once on the verge of a title shot, has suffered first-round knockouts in four of his last five appearances. Even in that fight, Salkilld showed imperfections. Dariush dropped him with a jab and took him down twice. Salkilld showed composure against a savvy veteran, but such growing pains make his sprint to the top more difficult.

Gamrot isn't perfect either. He's widely considered one of the best wrestlers in the division, but Oliveira submitted him and Dariush out-grappled him. Against Dan Hooker, a striker he was widely expected to beat, Gamrot lost via split decision. Gamrot's slow potential decline and Salkilld's explosiveness are what make this so intriguing. Salkilld has many tools at his disposal: superior striking, a savvy submission game and great takedown defense. But Gamrot is a seasoned professional who probably has two more good years in him. I'd favor Salkilld in a three-round fight, but Gamrot can probably run the clock and wear him down over 25 minutes. Pick: Gamrot via unanimous decision