Raul Rosas Jr. keeps making history. Already the youngest UFC signee and youngest ranked UFC fighter, Rosas becomes the youngest fighter to headline a UFC card on Saturday. Raoni Barcelos, his opponent, knows a thing about beating young studs.

Rosas Jr. (13-1) is a phenom. Rosas signed his UFC contract at 17 and cracked the bantamweight rankings before his 22nd birthday. There was an early setback against Christian Rodriguez between those two milestones, but he got back on track by stacking wins and forcing his way into contention. Saturday's main event is another first, and the moment isn't lost on him.

"I'm ready to die in that cage on Saturday night," Rosas told CBS Sports' Brian Campbell. "No matter what happens, I'm ready to die. I'm pretty sure I could say the same thing about him. I feel I have a lot to lose, but I have a lot to win, and I feel the same thing about him. If he loses to me, where does he go? And if I lose to him, my dreams of becoming a UFC champion could fade away, so I can't let it fade away that easily."

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Barcelos (22-5) has taught many young fighters important lessons. The 39-year-old enters Saturday on a five-fight win streak with each victory over a younger opponent. That includes Payton Talbott, who entered their fight as a massive betting favorite and now co-headlines UFC 332 next week. When most fighters experience decline, Barcelos seems to get better.

"I compare to wine," Barcelos said. "I think I age like fine wine."

Rosas, 21, has lofty plans to become UFC champion and retire by 25. It reeks of the stubborn confidence of a fighter who has been competing since his teens. Rosas has largely succeeded, but Barcelos believes some lessons can't be skipped no matter how talented the prodigy.

"He hasn't walked through the same path that I have had, and I think he is still going to have some roadblocks in the way during his career," Barcelos said. "I have seen a lot, and I have fought five rounds three times in my career [on the regional scene] and can tell you. I think I am the problem for him; I don't think he is a problem for me."

Saturday's co-main event has women's bantamweight title implications. Top five contenders Norma Dumont and Ailin Perez scrap, six weeks before Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes fight for the UFC title.

Japanese sensation Rinya Nakamura closes out the preliminary card. The Wrestling World Cup medalist fights Brady Hiestand, whom he was first scheduled to fight two years ago.

Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card with the latest odds from DraftKings before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Raul Rosas Jr. -155 Raoni Barcelos +130 Bantamweight Ailin Perez -155 Norma Dumont +130 Women's bantamweight Luis Hernandez -238 Sedriques Dumas +195 Light heavyweight Mehemmedeli Osmanli -298 Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu +240 Bantamweight Valesca Machado -238 Melissa Amaya +195 Women's strawweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main card), 5 p.m. ET (Prelims)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

TV Channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Prediction

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos: At 39, you have to wonder when the bottom falls out for Barcelos. It hasn't yet. He's thrived as an underdog against younger opponents. Rosas gives Barcelos another matchup where his strengths are overlooked. Rosas' striking output is pitiful, putting enormous pressure on his wrestling to win rounds. Barcelos has an 87% takedown defense and spent entire camps preparing for elite grapplers like Umar Nurmagomedov and Ricky Simon. Rosas' takedown success will dictate the scorecards. If he gets Barcelos down, he should bank those rounds. But Barcelos should have a clear advantage whenever he keeps the fight standing. Rosas' cardio failed him against Rodriguez. He's improved since, but five rounds against a stubborn, seasoned veteran is a different test. Barcelos' age makes him difficult to trust, particularly over 25 minutes, but Rosas doesn't have the striking to punish him for slowing down. Expect a close fight with Barcelos stealing enough rounds on the feet. Pick: Barcelos via split decision