Steve Garcia and David Onama only understand violence. They audition for a chance to fight MMA's best featherweights at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Garcia (18-5) has been a breath of fresh air at 145 pounds. He has won six consecutive fights, including stoppages and a decision win over perennial contender Calvin Kattar. Finishing regional fighters doesn't reliably scale against UFC competition -- for Garcia, it does. The rising contender credited his ferocious finishing power, 14 KOs in 18 wins, to his IQ and understanding of when to crank the volume.

"Some people have it and some people don't. It's about recognizing opportunities when they present themselves," Garcia told CBS Sports. "Sometimes the window is small, sometimes the window is big. You have to be ready. It has a lot to do with fight IQ. You have to have good fight IQ. Sometimes fighting smart is the IQ, sometimes finishing people and recognizing those opportunities to execute is. This fight game is about risk."

Onama (14-2) knows how to scrap. He channels the spirit of his favorite fight, Diego Sanchez vs. Gilbert Melendez at UFC 166, when he steps into the Octagon. That spirit has lifted Onama to two Fight of the Night and one Performance of the Night bonus in his three-year UFC tenure. He's convinced another Fight of the Night is on the table, far more convinced than he is about Garcia giving him problems.

"The guy's good, but I don't really see any danger," Onama told CBS Sports. "I don't see anything that I need to factor in or be aware of at all. I'm a completely different fighter than he is. I'm a more exciting fighter than Steve Garcia. Yeah, he has the finishes, but go back and watch the fights. I'm way more exciting. My finishes and wins are way better than his wins."

When asked for a response to Onama's dismissive attitude, Garcia quipped, "Yeah, I suck," and told Onama to keep that same energy.

Saturday's co-main event has small implications on the UFC heavyweight title picture. The division isn't rich with contenders, meaning Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Ante Delija have a huge chance to make an impression. PFL heavyweight tournament winner Delija, a training partner of UFC champion Tom Aspinall, looks to take Cortes Acosta's No. 6 ranking by force.

Below is the rest of the fight card for Saturday, along with the latest odds, before we provide a prediction and pick for the main event.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Favorite

Underdog

Weight class Steve Garcia -135 David Onama +115 Featherweight Ante Delija -135 Waldo Cortes-Acosta +115 Heavyweight Themba Gorimbo -135 Jeremiah Wells +115 Welterweight

Isaac Dulgarian -270 Yadier Del Valle +220 Featherweight Charles Radtke -170 Daniel Frunza +142 Welterweight Allan Nascimento -300 Cody Durden +240 130-pound catchweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Nov. 1 | Start time: 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

TV channel: ESPN+

Prediction

Steve Garcia vs. David Onama: These two are as well-equipped as anyone to deliver a bonus-worthy fight. Garcia stays in his foes' faces and, more often than not, knocks them out. Onama does his best work with combination counters, but has an appetite for brawling in the center. Onama struggles early sometimes, making progress as he makes reads. Five rounds give him ample time to do that, if he can keep up with Garcia's ridiculous pace. Garcia is 6-0 when fighting in the Apex's smaller cage. Garcia has better striking differential, striking defense, and takedown statistics than Onama. Garcia has a high ceiling at featherweight, and I think he becomes the first person to stop Onama. Garcia via KO2