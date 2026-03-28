Israel Adesanya and Joe Pyfer meet on Saturday at UFC Fight Night in Seattle, a classic crossroads fight ahead for both men. For Pyfer, a win over Adesanya moves him closer to a title opportunity. For Adesanya, the two-time former middleweight champion needs a win to remain a relevant player at the top end of the 185-pound division.

Adesanya enters the bout on a three-fight losing skid; two of those losses came by way of stoppage. It's been a major fall for a premier athlete whose first title reign included five successful defenses, making him one of the greatest middleweights in UFC history, possibly only behind mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pfyer for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Since blasting his way to a UFC contract with a 2022 TKO win on Dana White's Contender Series, Pyfer has impressed in the Octagon. Pyfer's UFC record sits at 6-1, his lone loss a 2024 decision defeat to Jack Hermansson. In his six victories, Pyfer has five stoppages, including two during his current three-fight winning streak.

Below is all the information you need to catch the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out the CBS Sports' UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pyfer preview with predictions and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, March 28

Start time: 5 p.m. ET (prelims) | 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

What else is included on Paramount+?

Both plans allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC Fight Night fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Israel Adesana -148 Joe Pyfer +124 Middleweight Maycee Barber -180 Alexa Grasso +150 Women's flyweight Michael Chiesa -575 Niko Price +425 Welterweight Lerryan Douglas -325 Julian Erosa +260 Featherweight Mansur Abdul-Malik -118

Yousri Belgaroui -102 Middleweight

Terrance McKinney -170 Kyle Nelson Lightweight

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 327 and seven more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through May 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.