Jack Della Maddalena is coming home for redemption. Della Maddalena, one fight removed from losing the UFC welterweight championship to Islam Makhachev, takes on Carlos Prates in Perth, Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates takes place on May 2, the promotion announced on Saturday. The welterweight main event is set for five, five-minute rounds. The mixed martial arts leader returns to Australia roughly three months after UFC 325 in Sydney.

Della Maddalena (16-3) is coming off his only UFC loss. The striker surged to the top of the welterweight division, winning eight straight fights and dethroning Belal Muhammad to become welterweight champion in May 2025. However, his reign was cut short in his first title defense against Makhachev, CBS Sports' pound-for-pound top fighter, last November.

Prates (23-7) is leading the charge for The Fighting Nerds. The Brazilian has scored a knockout in each of his six UFC wins. Prates bounced back from his lone UFC defeat against Ian Machado Garry to finish Geoff Neal at UFC 319 and then becoming the only person to knockout former champion Leon Edwards at UFC 322.

No additional fight have been announced for UFC Fight Night in Perth.