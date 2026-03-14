Josh Emmett and Kevin Vallejos meet in a crossroads fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Emmett and Vallejos will face each other in the featherweight main event of UFC Fight Night from the Meta APEX.

Emmett enters the fight badly needing a win to maintain relevance at 145 pounds. Emmett is on a tough run, having gone just 1-4 in his five most recent fights. The 41-year-old will now clash with a 24-year-old on the rise in Vallejos.

Sign up for Paramount+ and Watch UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Vallejos for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Vallejos has won six straight fights since a loss on Dana White's Contender Series in 2023. That loss remains the lone time Vallejos has tasted defeat as a professional.

Women's strawweights take center stage in the co-main event, with Amanda Lemos facing Gillian Robertson in a pivotal fight with potential to determine a future title challenger.

Below is all the information you need to catch the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our preview and expert picks on the main card fights.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: March 14 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET (main card) | 5 p.m. ET (prelims)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as little as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

What else is included on Paramount+?

Both plans allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC Fight Night fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Kevin Vallejos -550 Josh Emmett +410 Featherweight Gillian Robertson -198 Amanda Lemos +164 Women's strawweight Oumar Sy -258 Ion Cutelaba +210 Light heavyweight Jose Miguel Delgado -380

Andre Fili +300 Featherweight Marwan Rahiki -258 Harry Hardwick +210 Featherweight Charles Johnson -175 Bruno Silva +145 Flyweight

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 327 and seven more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through May 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Will any UFC events air on CBS?

Yes, select UFC numbered events will also air live on CBS in 2026 with UFC 326 being the first. You will be able to watch the final hour of the prelims and first hour of the main card on your TV through your local CBS station using cable, satellite or a digital antenna.