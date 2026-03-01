UFC Fight Night live updates, results: Brandon Moreno, Lone'er Kavanagh battle in main event from Mexico City

It's Mexico vs. the world at UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno headlines a card that features Mexican fighters in every main card bout.

Moreno, Mexico's first UFC champion, touches down in Mexico City against short-notice replacement Lone'er Kavanagh. Moreno could be within reach of a title eliminator with a memorable showcase, particularly with a new champion atop the division. Kavanagh has little to lose in an opportunity that came sooner than it should have. On Saturday, Kavanagh can upset the applecart and leapfrog most flyweight contenders.

Every Mexican fighter on the main card is a betting favorite. That includes David Martinez, a new addition to the bantamweight elite seeking to further Marlon "Chito" Vera's downward spiral. Keep an eye on heavy-handed "Contender Series" alum Imanol Rodriguez, making his UFC debut.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC Fight Night with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook