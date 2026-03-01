 Skip to Main Content
UFC Fight Night live updates, results: Brandon Moreno, Lone'er Kavanagh battle in main event from Mexico City

A pair of flyweights headline the promotion's return to Mexico on Saturday

It's Mexico vs. the world at UFC Fight Night on Saturday. Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno headlines a card that features Mexican fighters in every main card bout. 

Moreno, Mexico's first UFC champion, touches down in Mexico City against short-notice replacement Lone'er Kavanagh. Moreno could be within reach of a title eliminator with a memorable showcase, particularly with a new champion atop the division. Kavanagh has little to lose in an opportunity that came sooner than it should have. On Saturday, Kavanagh can upset the applecart and leapfrog most flyweight contenders.

Every Mexican fighter on the main card is a betting favorite. That includes David Martinez, a new addition to the bantamweight elite seeking to further Marlon "Chito" Vera's downward spiral. Keep an eye on heavy-handed "Contender Series" alum Imanol Rodriguez, making his UFC debut.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC Fight Night with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night fight card, results

  • Brandon Moreno -218 vs. Lone'er Kavanagh +180, flyweights
  • David Martinez -305 vs. Marlon Vera +245, bantamweights
  • King Green def. Daniel Zellhuber via second-round knockout (punches)
  • Edgar Chairez def. Felipe Bunes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Imanol Rodriguez def. Kevin Borjas via second-round TKO (punches)
  • Santiago Luna def. Angel Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Up next: Marlon Vera vs. David Martinez

"Chito" needs to stop the bleeding. The one-time UFC title challenger enters UFC Fight Night on a three-fight skid. Tonight, he faces Martinez, an athletic striker who earned a No. 10 bantamweight ranking in his sophomore UFC appearance. 

 
@ufc via Twitter
March 1, 2026, 3:13 AM
Feb. 28, 2026, 10:13 pm EST
 
King Green gets into Daniel Zellhuber's head and shuts him off

Green, 39, is teaching these young fighters a lesson. Green executed a vintage performance on Saturday, punctuated by a second-round TKO. Zellhuber looked like a deer in the headlights against Green's "Matrix" style. Green perfectly utilized his trademark low-hand style, attacking Zellhuber with sharp hands and a sharp tongue. Green rocked Zellhuber with a nasty counter punch and swarmed him for the finish. Zellhuber was so hurt that he was still trying to approach Green well after the referee intervened.

 
Up next: Daniel Zellhuber vs. King Green

Keep your eyes peeled here. CBS Sports' 2024 Fight of the Year recipient Zellhuber looks to get back on track against 52-fight veteran Green.

 
Edgar Chairez roars back in a close fight with Felipe Bunes

Mexico's winstreak continues despite a close call. Chairez and Bunes traded leather in a narrow 15-minute fight. Bunes got to a strong start despite being a significant underdog, securing several minutes of ground control in Round 1. Chairez narrowed the gap in the last two rounds, leaning on aggression to split the difference. No one expected Bunes to have so much success trading in the pocket, but Chairez's athleticism and power allowed him to sneak ahead on the scorecards. The final result was a split decision win for Mexico's Chairez.

 
Up next: Edgar Chairez vs. Felipe Bunes

Flyweights Chairez and Bunes take center stage next.

 
Imanol Rodriguez rallies back, TKOs Kevin Borjas

Rodriguez can crack! "The Ultimate Fighter" and "Contender Series" alum made a successful UFC debut, TKOing Borjas after repeatedly hurting him in Round 2. Rodriguez landed a glancing right hand that shook Borjas' equilibrium. Borjas dropped to the mat, helplessly covering up. Borjas' body language didn't look good, and the referee quickly intervened. 

The fight ended much more smoothly than it started for Rodriguez. Borjas dropped the UFC debutant in Round 1, but couldn't keep down the young upstart from Mexico. Rodriguez trained with UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier ahead of this fight. Rodriguez improved to 8-0 with eight finishes.

 
Up next: Imanol Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas

"The Ultimate Fighter" and "Contender Series" alum Rodriguez is a UFC prospect with serious knockout power. Rodriguez, under the tutelage of UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, makes his UFC debut next,

 
Santiago Luna does a number to Angel Pacheco

Luna couldn't keep his finishing streak intact, but his performance was impressive nonetheless. Luna walloped Pacheco with a high volume of strikes, more than doubling him in total strikes. Luna, 21, overwhelmed his opponent with a multi-dimensional approach. "Borderboy" outstruck Pacheco on the feet and landed all four of his takedowns. Luna called out Aleksandre Topuria, the brother of UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. It's a 1-0 start for Mexican fighters on the main card.

 
UFC Fight Night main card begins in Mexico City

Welcome to CBS Sports' live coverage of UFC Fight Night in Mexico City. We'll have live blog recaps for each of tonight's six main card fights, including the main event title between former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Lone'er Kavanagh. Stay tuned right here for updates and video highlights. No need to refresh!

 
