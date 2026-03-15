UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Kevin Vallejos makes statement with swift knockout of Josh Emmett
The rising prospect out of Argentina showed why he's a force at featherweight
The featherweight division has a serious problem. Kevin Vallejos is an imminent threat to the weight class after swiftly knocking out ultra-tough veteran Josh Emmett at UFC Fight Night.
Vallejos is drawing comparisons to two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria for good reason. Early indications suggest he has the tools necessary to shake up the weight class. On Saturday, he bottled the potent breadth of his talents into a fiery performance against a perennial contender. He knocked out Emmett at 3:33 of Round 1, handing the one-time interim title challenger his second KO loss in 26 professional fights.
Emmett's experience was nothing for Vallejos' potent combination of athleticism, timing, speed and power. The Argentinian intercepted him each time Emmett tried to exchange strikes. Emmett recovered well from the first knockdown, but he couldn't endure the second one for long. Vallejos caught Emmett biting on the mouthpiece and dropped him badly. Emmett, defiant as ever, tried to swing back, but his legs wouldn't comply. Vallejos swarmed the bloody veteran and forced the referee to intervene.
Vallejos was humble in victory, paying respect to Emmett and refusing to call out an opponent. Vallejos, 24, defeated Emmett, 41, in what was the largest age disparity in a UFC main event. Vallejos improved his winning streak to six and has knocked out 14 of his 18 opponents.
CBS Sports was with you all night with live updates and scoring of each bout from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night fight card, results
- Kevin Vallejos def. Josh Emmett via first-round TKO (punches)
- Gillian Robertson def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jose Miguel Delgado def. Andre Fili via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Marwan Rahiki def. Harry Hardwick via second-round TKO (corner stoppage)
- Ion Cutelaba def. Oumar Sy via first-round submission (guillotine choke)
- Charles Johnson def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Kevin Vallejos makes short work of Josh Emmett
Vallejos takes the center. Emmett feints with big swings to deter him. Emmett presses forward and gets dropped! Emmett responded well; it looked more like a flash knockdown or slip. Vallejos tries to take the back, but Emmett blocks it. Emmett keeps circling on the outside. Vallejos catches Emmett every time the veteran lunges in. Emmett lacks the speed and reflexes to deal with this. Emmett bites down and swings, but Vallejos catches him! Emmett is down, and he's hurt! Emmett is bleeding too. Emmett swings big but falls over. He's so badly hurt! Vallejos swarms him against the fence and knocks him out.
Up next: Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos
Emmett is out to prove everyone wrong. Everyone is against the heavy-handed veteran: analysts, oddsmakers, and Father Time. Emmett, 41, has been ranked for a long time. Tonight, he's a significant underdog against the rising Argentinian contender. Vallejos, 24, has everything you want out of a top prospect. He's athletic, skilled, and incredibly poised. Tonight's headliner marks the biggest age gap in a UFC main event.
Gillian Robertson grapples Amanda Lemos to a decision
Robertson is approaching title contention. Robertson weaponized her bread and butter, taking down and controlling Lemos for the majority of their fight. Robertson couldn't find the finish, so she settled for ground-and-pound elbows to secure rounds. The Canadian shares the record for most finishes in women's UFC history with Amanda Nunes. She couldn't break out on her own tonight, but is well on her way to doing so.
Up next: Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson
Lemos (No. 5) wants to re-enter the women's bantamweight title conversation. To do so, she must deter a surging Robertson (No. 8) looking to take her spot. Robertson, who's tied with Amanda Nunes for most finishes in UFC women's history, enters on a four-fight win streak.
Jose Miguel Delgado sneaks past a wily Andre Fili
Delgado vs. Fili perfectly merged new and old. Fili, a 17-year veteran, looked incredibly sharp in the opening round. He dropped his younger opponent early and generally landed the better strikes. Delgado, the scrappy favorite, showed maturity by making the necessary adjustments to cover ground in Round 2. Both men had their moments in Round 3, leaving the judges with a difficult decision. Ultimately, two of them sided with the new generation, giving Delgado the split decision win.
Up next: Jose Miguel Delgado vs. Andre Fili
Fili has a wealth of experience, but he needs to watch himself against Delgado. Fili has been stopped a lot lately by knockout and submission. Delago is a serious finishing threat, but it's unclear how consistently he can find finishes at the UFC level.
Marwan Rahiki breaks Harry Hardwick's jaw in wild 10-minute scrap
Rahiki and Hardwick should run that back as soon as the latter's jaw heals. Rahiki and Hardwick put on a thrilling 10-minute scrap in Las Vegas. Rahiki clearly had the more advanced striking, landing his best shots at distance. Former Cage Warriors champion Hardwick was no slouch, leaning on his experience to capitalize on Rahiki's mistakes. Hardwick repeatedly caught Rahiki slipping defensively. Every time Rahiki hurt Hardwick, he'd blow himself out pursuing the finish and leave himself vulnerable to counters. However, Rahiki's power and precision were too much for his game opponent. He nearly finished the second round and ultimately got the TKO after Hardwick's corner threw in the towel. Between the second and third rounds, Hardwick informed his corner that his jaw was broken.
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