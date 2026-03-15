UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Kevin Vallejos makes statement with swift knockout of Josh Emmett

The featherweight division has a serious problem. Kevin Vallejos is an imminent threat to the weight class after swiftly knocking out ultra-tough veteran Josh Emmett at UFC Fight Night.

Vallejos is drawing comparisons to two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria for good reason. Early indications suggest he has the tools necessary to shake up the weight class. On Saturday, he bottled the potent breadth of his talents into a fiery performance against a perennial contender. He knocked out Emmett at 3:33 of Round 1, handing the one-time interim title challenger his second KO loss in 26 professional fights.

Emmett's experience was nothing for Vallejos' potent combination of athleticism, timing, speed and power. The Argentinian intercepted him each time Emmett tried to exchange strikes. Emmett recovered well from the first knockdown, but he couldn't endure the second one for long. Vallejos caught Emmett biting on the mouthpiece and dropped him badly. Emmett, defiant as ever, tried to swing back, but his legs wouldn't comply. Vallejos swarmed the bloody veteran and forced the referee to intervene.

Vallejos was humble in victory, paying respect to Emmett and refusing to call out an opponent. Vallejos, 24, defeated Emmett, 41, in what was the largest age disparity in a UFC main event. Vallejos improved his winning streak to six and has knocked out 14 of his 18 opponents.

CBS Sports was with you all night with live updates and scoring of each bout from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night fight card, results