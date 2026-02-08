UFC Fight Night live updates, results: Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira battle in main event in Las Vegas
An important bantamweight fight headlines the card from Las Vegas
The first UFC Fight Night of 2026 goes down on Saturday, with a card headlined by a bantamweight bout between Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira. The bout will advance the winner in one of UFC's deepest, most competitive divisions.
Bautista has proven himself to be a very tough out against high-level opposition, with wins over Jose Aldo and Patchy Mix, as well as a tough loss to Umar Nurmagomedov. Oliveira is a wild striker with a perfect 4-0 record in the Octagon who enters Saturday looking to score the biggest win of his career.
The co-main event features exciting flyweights, including a fan favorite in Kyoji Horiguchi. The Japanese star will be taking on Amir Albazi. Horiguchi made his return to the UFC in 2025, picking up a win over Tagir Ulanbekov. Albazi is coming off the first loss of his UFC career, a November 2024 decision loss to Brandon Moreno.
Follow live results and highlights from UFC Fight Night with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.
UFC Fight Night fight card, odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Mario Bautista -142 vs. Vinicius Oliveira +120, bantamweights
- Kyoji Horiguchi -345 vs. Amir Albazi +275, flyweights
- Jailton Almeida -162 vs. Rizvan Kuniev +136, heavyweights
- Michał Oleksiejczuk -485 vs. Marc-Andre Barriault +370, middleweights
- Farid Basharat -290 vs. Jean Matsumoto +235, bantamweights
- Dustin Jacoby def. Julius Walker via second-round TKO (punches)
- Daniil Donchenko def. Alex Morono via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
- Nikolay Veretennikov def. Niko Price via first-round TKO (punches)
- Ketlen Souza def. Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Javid Basharat def. Gianni Vasquez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Wang Cong def. Eduarda Moura via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jakub Wikłacz def. Muin Gafurov via third-round submission (guillotine choke)
- Klaudia Syguła def. Priscila Cachoeira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
