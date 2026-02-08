The first UFC Fight Night of 2026 goes down on Saturday, with a card headlined by a bantamweight bout between Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira. The bout will advance the winner in one of UFC's deepest, most competitive divisions.

Bautista has proven himself to be a very tough out against high-level opposition, with wins over Jose Aldo and Patchy Mix, as well as a tough loss to Umar Nurmagomedov. Oliveira is a wild striker with a perfect 4-0 record in the Octagon who enters Saturday looking to score the biggest win of his career.

The co-main event features exciting flyweights, including a fan favorite in Kyoji Horiguchi. The Japanese star will be taking on Amir Albazi. Horiguchi made his return to the UFC in 2025, picking up a win over Tagir Ulanbekov. Albazi is coming off the first loss of his UFC career, a November 2024 decision loss to Brandon Moreno.

Follow live results and highlights from UFC Fight Night with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

UFC Fight Night fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook