UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Sean Strickland batters Anthony Hernandez for thrilling TKO in main event

For all of the hype following Anthony "Fluffy" Hernandez into Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event in Houston, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland reminded him that there are levels to this game.



Strickland (30-7) returned from a one-year layoff and put on a boxing clinic behind a stiff jab against Hernandez (15-3, 1 NC) before finishing him with clean punches in a third-round TKO win. The victory, inside the Toyota Center, halted an eight-fight win streak for Hernandez and could elevate Strickland back into a title fight.

"[Hernandez] is a tough motherf---er [who] has some solid boxing, man," Strickland said. "No one ever told me. This man is the definition of f---ing savage. 'Fluffy' is a definition of a man."

Despite the pleasantries toward his opponent from the typically crass Strickland, the fight was rarely competitive save for a small handful of counter punches from Hernandez.

Strickland, who turns 35 later this month, relied on his defense and technique to completely control the terms of the fight while lowering the output of his opponent. Hernandez, a 32-year-old native of Dunnigan, California, was also unable to establish his wrestling against the stingy takedown defense and clinch work of Strickland in an all-around humbling performance for a fighter in "Fluffy" who appeared to be on the verge of a title shot.

After hurting Hernandez with a right hand in Round 1, Strickland continued to build behind the jab in Round 2 and frustrate any form of an offensive attack that Hernandez tried simply through better striking technique and head movement. But it was a brutal knee to the body Strickland landed in Round 3 that visibly hurt Hernandez and began his exit from the fight.

Strickland rushed in with clean combination punching to drop Hernandez and force the stoppage at 2:33 of the round as a frustrated Hernandez was unable to defend the follow-up shots.



"I kind of saw him starting to throw wild," Strickland said. "No part of him was slowing down but, to me, he was starting to get a little sloppy."

Hernandez, who had stopped six of the eight consecutive opponents he had beaten coming in, lost for the first time since being stopped by Kevin Holland just 39 seconds into their 2020 bout.

"I thought it was going good. I thought it was 1-1, maybe, but then I got sloppy and caught with a f---king knee up the center," Hernandez said. "That's alright. I'm going to go back to the f---ing drawing board and get better. You saw what happened when I lost last time and I f---ing made big jumps. It's just time to get back to work."



Strickland, who had lost two of his last three fights in title bouts against Dricus du Plessis, now finds himself firmly within contention, alongside No. 2 Nassourdine Imavov and his five-fight win streak, for a shot at new champion Khamzat Chimaev's title.

"I don't know man, if Chimaev decides to get off the bench, I would like to get a piece of that little, Chechnyan whore," Strickland said.

Strickland won for the first time since claiming a split decision over Paulo Costa in 2024.

