UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Sean Strickland batters Anthony Hernandez for thrilling TKO in main event
The former champion took a major step forward in returning to a title fight on Saturday
For all of the hype following Anthony "Fluffy" Hernandez into Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event in Houston, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland reminded him that there are levels to this game.
Strickland (30-7) returned from a one-year layoff and put on a boxing clinic behind a stiff jab against Hernandez (15-3, 1 NC) before finishing him with clean punches in a third-round TKO win. The victory, inside the Toyota Center, halted an eight-fight win streak for Hernandez and could elevate Strickland back into a title fight.
"[Hernandez] is a tough motherf---er [who] has some solid boxing, man," Strickland said. "No one ever told me. This man is the definition of f---ing savage. 'Fluffy' is a definition of a man."
Despite the pleasantries toward his opponent from the typically crass Strickland, the fight was rarely competitive save for a small handful of counter punches from Hernandez.
Strickland, who turns 35 later this month, relied on his defense and technique to completely control the terms of the fight while lowering the output of his opponent. Hernandez, a 32-year-old native of Dunnigan, California, was also unable to establish his wrestling against the stingy takedown defense and clinch work of Strickland in an all-around humbling performance for a fighter in "Fluffy" who appeared to be on the verge of a title shot.
After hurting Hernandez with a right hand in Round 1, Strickland continued to build behind the jab in Round 2 and frustrate any form of an offensive attack that Hernandez tried simply through better striking technique and head movement. But it was a brutal knee to the body Strickland landed in Round 3 that visibly hurt Hernandez and began his exit from the fight.
Strickland rushed in with clean combination punching to drop Hernandez and force the stoppage at 2:33 of the round as a frustrated Hernandez was unable to defend the follow-up shots.
"I kind of saw him starting to throw wild," Strickland said. "No part of him was slowing down but, to me, he was starting to get a little sloppy."
Hernandez, who had stopped six of the eight consecutive opponents he had beaten coming in, lost for the first time since being stopped by Kevin Holland just 39 seconds into their 2020 bout.
"I thought it was going good. I thought it was 1-1, maybe, but then I got sloppy and caught with a f---king knee up the center," Hernandez said. "That's alright. I'm going to go back to the f---ing drawing board and get better. You saw what happened when I lost last time and I f---ing made big jumps. It's just time to get back to work."
Strickland, who had lost two of his last three fights in title bouts against Dricus du Plessis, now finds himself firmly within contention, alongside No. 2 Nassourdine Imavov and his five-fight win streak, for a shot at new champion Khamzat Chimaev's title.
"I don't know man, if Chimaev decides to get off the bench, I would like to get a piece of that little, Chechnyan whore," Strickland said.
Strickland won for the first time since claiming a split decision over Paulo Costa in 2024.
CBS Sports was with you all night with live updates and results from Houston.
UFC Fight Night fight card, results
- Sean Strickland def. Anthony Hernandez via third-round TKO (punches)
- Uros Medic def. Geoff Neal via first-round knockout (punch)
- Melquizael Costa def. Dan Ige via first-round TKO (spinning back kick)
- Serghei Spivac def. Ante Delija via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jacobe Smith def. Josiah Harrell via first-round TKO (punches)
- Michel Pereira def. Zach Reese via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Carlos Leal def. Chidi Njokuani via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Alibi Idris def. Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Alden Coria def. Luis Gurule via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Joselyne Edwards def. Nora Cornolle via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)
- Punahele Soriano def. Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani def. Phil Rowe via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Jordan Leavitt def. Yadier del Valle via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Carli Judice def. Juliana Miller via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
It was a brutal knee to the body from Strickland that hurt Hernandez and left him open for the clean punches that led to the finish.
That is one heck of a statement from Sean Strickland. It's a third-round TKO to halt the eight-fight losing skid of Hernandez.
ROUND 3: Good defense from Strickland to slow down an aggressive Hernandez. Stiff jabs from Strickland, who is back from a one-year layoff and looking like championship material again. Hernandez simply isn't bringing enough variety and can't land clean enough to turn it into a brawl. Hernandez forces a clinch but gets reversed. Big punches from Strickland have Hernandez in trouble along the cage! Down goes Hernandez and Strickland finishes him off with clean punches while standing.
ROUND 2: Very good boxing from Strickland again. His jab has been the story of this fight so far and it continues to sting Hernandez. Strickland has very much succeeded at lowering the output of his high-volume opponent while dictating the terms. Hernandez having trouble luring Strickland into clinches for takedowns. The physical strength and defense of Strickland is an issue for Hernandez. Strickland lands a clean right hand. Hernandez secures the clinch along the cage but Strickland punches his way out. Great boxing late from the former champ. 10-9 Strickland.
ROUND 1: Heavy low kicking early from both sides. Strickland starts to establish the jab. Hernandez scores a right cross from distance but Strickland is controlling the terms of this round with his jab. Strickland scores with a short uppercut but Hernandez counters with a left hook. Big right hand from Strickland that hurt Hernandez. "Fluffy" smiles back but eats another one. Big left hook comes back from Hernandez as he backs Strickland into a standing clinch. Strickland stumbles to avoid a right hand and eats one flush. Hernandez is starting to string together right hands, even as Strickland peppers him with the jab. Very good start for Strickland, 10-9.
Strickland gets heavily booed by the Houston crowd.
It's time for the main event as former middleweight champion Sean Strickland returns from a one-year layoff to face red-hot Anthony "Fluffy" Hernandez.
Replays show it was a grazing left hand that landed perfectly on the temple to turn Neal's lights off.
That's a HUGE knockout for Serbia's Medic over a battle-tested veteran like Neal.
ROUND 1: Neal counters a body kick with a short left cross. Good boxing in return from Medic. They trade hard right hands inside. And Medic begins to open up. Huge left hand from Medic knocks Neal out cold!
It's co-main event time in the welterweight division as 35-year-old veteran Geoff Neal faces knockout specialist Uros Medic.
That victory should be enough for Costa to finally enter the top 15 at 145 pounds. That's also the sixth finish in UFC history to come via spinning back kick to the head.
-
0:54
Highlights: Knicks STUN Rockets with 18-pt comeback in fourth quarter
-
0:38
Highlights: Suns' Jalen Green beats the OT buzzer
-
0:42
Vikings WR Rondale Moore Dies at 25
-
0:36
UFC Fight Night Highlights: Melquizael Costa scores rare KO
-
0:30
Does Arizona Have What It Takes to Make a Deep Run In the NCAA Tournament?
-
0:54
Miami RedHawks Left Out Of Top 16 Rankings Despite Undefeated Record
-
0:13
Sack master and photographer Myles Garrett chronicling Miami of Ohio's undefeated season
-
0:24
Pete Alonso homers for Orioles in win vs. Yankees | Spring Training Highlights
-
0:47
Bet to Place to Make/Miss NCAA Tournament
-
1:24
How Do You Define Tanking in The NBA?