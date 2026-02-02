London is calling, Lerone Murphy. The British featherweight is set for his third headlining role on March 21 when he takes on top-ranked contender Movsar Evloev at The O2 Arena. UFC announced the fight, along with five undercard bouts for the event on Monday.

Murphy, No. 4 at 145 pounds, has rocketed up the rankings on his impressive UFC run. Since fighting to a draw in his 2019 debut against Zubaira Tukhugov, Murphy has won nine in a row with each win looking better than the last. He's coming off a stunning knockout win over debutant Aaron Pico last August that earned some acclaim for knockout of the year.

He gets a tough customer in Evloev, who has done nothing but beat the person placed in front of him his entire career. Evloev owns victories over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, tough veterans Arnold Allen and Dan Ige, as well as former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes.

Among the other bouts announced on Monday, more featherweights are set to square off when Luke Riley takes on Michael Aswell, veteran welterweight Michael "Venom" Page is back to face Sam Patterson, No. 13-ranked middleweight Roman Dolidze takes on another UK veteran in Christian Leroy Duncan and fresh off an incredible bout in December, light heavyweight Iwo Baraniewski is back for a matchup with Austen Lane.