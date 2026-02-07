The first UFC Fight Night of 2026 goes down on Saturday from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, Mario Bautista and Vinicius Oliveira will clash in a bantamweight fight.

Bautista has been in a series of high-profile fights, winning a narrow decision over Jose Aldo, defeating Patchy Mix and then coming up short in a pivotal bout with Umar Nurmagomedov. Against Nurmagomedov, Bautista nearly found a stoppage, locking in a deep leg lock before ultimately losing on all three official scorecards.

In Oliveira, Bautista is facing a man looking for those same opportunities. A wild striker, Oliveira feels like he's being ducked by the best of the best at 135 pounds and a win could force those fights to come to fruition.

The action goes down from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, with prelims at 5 p.m. ET and the main card kicking off at 8 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 7 | Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Start times: Prelims -- 5 p.m. | Main card -- 8 p.m.

UFC Fight Night fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook