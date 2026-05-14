Melquizael Costa steps into the spotlight of his first UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday. It's an emphatic arrival for someone who spent most of his childhood trying not to be seen.

Growing up with vitiligo in Brazil, Costa was used to stares. Parents, thinking his skin condition was contagious, pulled their children away from him. He retreated into the countryside, avoiding crowded cities in an unwelcoming world. Costa associated attention with judgment for years.

"I wouldn't take my shirt off in public for anything," Costa told CBS Sports through a Portuguese interpreter.

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Costa still remembers what shattered that fear. After training, one of his teammates asked him to pose for a photo without his shirt. Costa reluctantly agreed.

"There was a really tall guy in the gym, and he said, 'Take your shirt off for a group photo,'" Costa said. "I learned that's something that happens all the time. And once I took my shirt off, no one cared. It was all in my head. I embraced it."

Before martial arts, Costa struggled to imagine a future unhindered by his appearance. His father, trying to protect him, discouraged his ambitions. Costa was told no one would hire him as a doctor or police officer. His martial arts ambitions got similar reactions: he was too skinny, too frail, too different. Those doubts eventually gave way to support.

"My family does support me," Costa said. "I think my father has a lot of pride, so back then, he didn't want to show how proud he was of me.

"After I knocked out my second opponent, he called and said, 'OK, I liked the knockout. But we have to do this and that,'" Costa said. "That's when everyone stood behind me."

These days, Costa's father calls him before every fight to encourage him. Costa says it's game over for his opponent once he hangs up the phone.

His confidence took shape gradually, but one unexpected moment showed him an attainable future. Costa stumbled across former UFC bantamweight title challenger Scott Jorgensen while playing a UFC video game. Jorgensen, like Costa, has vitiligo. Until then, Costa had never seen someone who looked like him on that kind of stage. Jorgensen's appearance reframed what Costa thought his life could become. He finally saw a path instead of an obstacle.

That belief became even more important after the death of Costa's older brother in 2013. His brother died in a workplace accident before Costa ever competed. Costa still credits him as the person who believed most in his fighting future.

"My brother was the one who believed in me before I believed in myself," Costa said.

His brother's spirit fights alongside him. It has since day one, and now shares that duty with Costa's young daughter.

"I honor his memory and the way he supported me," he said. "Now, I have my daughter. Looking at her makes me sure about why I'm doing this. I want to give her a better future. I need to keep going in there and knocking people out."

The same condition that drove Costa into isolation is now inseparable from his identity. He paints his face like a Dalmatian during weigh-ins and embraces standing out. The confidence isn't performative. He's spent years learning that he never needed to hide.

MMA gave Costa more than a career. It taught him to exist joyfully as he was.