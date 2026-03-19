If the quickest point between two distances is, in fact, a straight line, the road less taken by Movsar Evloev to get to Saturday's featherweight title eliminator bout at UFC Fight Night in London has been nothing short of squiggly and circular.

Despite a 19-0 record and being ranked as the No. 1 contender at 145 pounds, the 32-year-old native of Russia has made it into the Octagon to compete only four times in the past four years due to a seemingly never-ending run of injuries, illnesses and late withdrawals from key fights.

Even though Evloev's four appearances over that span produced wins over a who's who in the division -- from Dan Ige and two-time title challenger Diego Lopes to Arnold Allen and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling -- a title shot has consistently alluded him, in part, because of his reputation as a boring fighter following his current streak of nine consecutive decision wins to begin his UFC run in 2019.

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Evloev will fight in his opponent's backyard this weekend when he faces fellow unbeaten and No. 3-ranked Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) in a five-round main event inside the O2 Arena. But his status on the card was even up in the air as recently as Tuesday of fight week due to VISA issues, which Evloev would later reveal only were sorted out after he begged the embassy for help while pleading that his career was at stake.

"I don't know what to say, there has been so much work that has been done to get here but there was also these missed opportunities that happened where I could not possibly miss this opportunity again," Evloev told CBS Sports, through a translator, on Wednesday. "I'm ready, I'm fit, I'm ready to go and I'm aching to get in there. I will show what kind of work I have made to be deserving of this No. 1 spot."

While it would seem all-but certain that the winner of Saturday's meeting between the No. 1 and No. 3 featherweights would produce the next challenger for 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski, stranger things have happened (and neither Evloev nor Murphy have been given a guarantee).

Evloev was forced to pull out of a fight against Aaron Pico due to injury last August at UFC 319 in Chicago that many felt was a de facto No. 1 contender's fight. Murphy filled in on late notice, knocked Pico out via dramatic spinning-back elbow and still was passed over for a title shot when Lopes (who was fresh off of a knockout of Jean Silva) was given a second crack at Volkanovski for UFC 325 in February, which ended in a second straight decision win for the champion.

"No matter what I say, it doesn't guarantee anything [with a win over Murphy,]" Evloev said. "So, for now, what I would love to do is to not look ahead of my opponent on Saturday. This is something that I want to make sure that I have. Once I get this victory and once my hand is raised, this is what I'm going to do next, which is to think about what comes after that. For now, all concentration is on Saturday and my opponent, and I'm going to give him that respect that he has."

Given UFC matchmakers' preference for finishes and the recent negative reactions from CEO and president Dana White in response to dominant, one-sided wrestling performances (including Charles Oliveira's BMF title win over Max Holloway at UFC 326), there's a strong reason to believe Evloev, who averages just shy of five takedowns per 15 minutes, might just need to stop Murphy to get his shot at Volkanovski.

It's a narrative that is made more difficult by the fact that Silva, who is fresh off of a hard-earned decision win over Allen in January, has repeatedly said that he is next for the title and, in an interview posted to social media on Wednesday, revealed that White and UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell are flying the Brazilian slugger to London to "sign the contract" and watch Evloev-Murphy up close.

"Maybe I will start believing this narrative [that I need a finish] because of the recent developments and recent events that we have seen," Evloev said. "If you look at the last big [featherweight] title fight, the BMF fight and all that stuff, finishes is what guarantees you the next title shot. So, for me, what's most important is just to get this victory and to make sure that I show levels. I want to make sure there are no questions left unanswered about my performance no matter the way it goes. It will show that this man can't be denied the title."

Known for his chin, gas tank and incredible technique, alongside his reputation as a dominant wrestler with a Greco-Roman background, Evloev is among the most fit and shredded fighters to ever step foot in the Octagon. A big part of that is Evloev's avoidance of refined sugars, which he previously said he would refrain from eating again until he becomes champion but now appears to be done with altogether.

"Over two years of no added sugar of any kind," Evloev said. "Because you can find sugar and fructose in natural stuff but nothing added for over two years. It's very important for me to stay in shape. Even if I were to retire, I'm pretty sure I would be working on staying in shape. When you train at such a high level and as intense as I do, it's not that hard to continuously stay in shape because you constantly push yourself to the next level. It's very important for me that this is part of it.

"Even once I get to the belt, I don't think that it's going to break the diet. I just think that it's part of me, part of life."

The biggest thing Evloev has taken issue with heading into this matchup between unbeaten contenders who are both riding nine-fight UFC win streaks is the idea that it's a classic striker versus grappler matchup. Evloev believes that his striking is heavily underrated and also has more respect for Murphy's consistent ability to get up quickly after being taken down.

"I think that what we will be able to do is show that we are good in all of these aspects and this will be more than a one-way fight," Evloev said. "I think the true fans and people that understand will know that this is a battle between two high-caliber warriors and everyone is going to use whatever tools they have in order to get that victory."

Ultimately, Evloev is just looking to fulfill the potential that he has had all along as a future title contender despite years of setbacks and missed opportunities. Not only has Evloev been sidelined for 16 months following his close decision win over Sterling at UFC 310 in December 2024, he nearly walked away from the sport for good in 2025 when medical challenges kept him out of fights that were supposed to have defined his career.

"It has been a very hard time to be in shape for 12 months out of the year but then only to be able to showcase it one time in that year," Evloev said. "It has been a tough time but this Saturday, what my goal is to come out and win definitively and in a certain way to show that all of these years and all of the sacrifices, it was not for nothing.

"I'm not going to be denied."