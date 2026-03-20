The UFC Octagon lands in London on Saturday for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a pivotal featherweight main event between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy. The winner of that main event may well cement a future shot at 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Both Evloev and Murphy enter the fight undefeated as professionals, making for a rare meeting of unbeatens near the highest levels of UFC competition. Evloev sports a 19-0 record with nine UFC victories, while Murphy is 17-0-1, also win nine victories in the Octagon.

Sign up for Paramount+ and Watch UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy (with the early start time in London) for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

While many believe Evloev has already done enough to deserve a featherweight title shot, he has been out of action since December 2024 and has never scored a stoppage in the UFC.

How Lerone Murphy survived being shot three times at 21 and turned it into a UFC dream: 'I think it's destiny' Brian Campbell

By contrast, Murphy's most recent win was one of the highlight reel knockouts of 2025, when he scored a crushing spinning back elbow KO of Aaron Pico at UFC 319.

Below is all the information you need to catch the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our preview and expert picks on the main card fights.

How to watch UFC Fight Night on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: March 21 | Start time: 4 p.m. ET (main card) | 1 p.m. ET (prelims)

Location: O2 Arena -- London

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as little as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights stream exclusively on the service for seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available plans featuring subscriptions that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events per year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

What else is included on Paramount+?

Both plans allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC Fight Night fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Movsar Evloev -250 Lerone Murphy +205 Featherweight Luke Riley -250 Michael Aswell +205 Featherweight Michael Page -192 Sam Patterson +160 Welterweight Iwo Baraniewski -600

Austen Lane +440 Light heavyweight

Christian Leroy Duncan -440

Roman Dolidze +340 Middleweight Kurtis Campbell -238 Danny Silva +195 Featherweight



What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 327 and seven more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through May 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Will any UFC events air on CBS?

Yes, select UFC numbered events will also air live on CBS in 2026 with UFC 326 being the first. You will be able to watch the final hour of the prelims and first hour of the main card on your TV through your local CBS station using cable, satellite or a digital antenna.