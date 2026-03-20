When Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy collide on Saturday, it'll mark the longest combined unbeaten streak for a UFC fight. It's only appropriate that a bout with such pedigree headlines UFC Fight Night, with a featherweight title shot looming near. The pair meet inside the O2 Arena in London (special start time of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday).

Evloev (19-0) has deserved a crack at Alexander Volkanovski for years now. A mauling grappler, he has overcome every challenge that's come his way. His undefeated run includes wins over former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and two-time featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes. Recently, Evloev has accepted that if there's one thing holding him back, it's his inability to finish any of his nine UFC opponents.

"Finishes are what guarantee you the next title shot. So, for me, what's most important is just to get this victory and to make sure that I show levels," Evloev told CBS Sports' Brian Campbell. "I want to make sure there are no questions left unanswered about my performance, no matter the way it goes. It will show that this man can't be denied the title."

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Murphy (17-0-1) knows that feeling all too well. Like Evloev, he's won nine consecutive UFC fights. While he enjoyed a couple of knockouts early with the promotion, his run up the featherweight ladder was largely comprised of decision wins. That was until he agreed to fight UFC debutant Aaron Pico after a proposed fight between Pico and Evloev fell apart. Murphy capitalized on the moment, knocking out Pico with a spinning back elbow to capture Volkanovski's attention. Murphy, despite the brilliant stoppage, is the underdog inviting Evloev into his backyard.

"I just think I'm very creative, very smart in there," Murphy told Campbell. "I don't just fight. I'm always setting things up, I'm always changing distance and letting it go. I think that's just where the difference will be.

"I think he can hang with anyone on the feet for a certain time, but I think the longer he stands with me, the greater chance he has of getting knocked out."

The biggest name on the undercard is Michael "Venom" Page. The charismatic fighter has exceeded expectations about how competitive he'd be, jumping from Bellator to UFC. He's 4-1 with wins over ranked opponents in two divisions. His only loss was a close decision to Ian Machado Garry, who is on the verge of a welterweight title fight.

His success has hindered more than helped him. Page's elusive, karate style is a double-edged sword. It can lead to memorable knockouts. It can also limit opponents' offense, leading to lackluster conclusions. MVP claims many contenders at welterweight and middleweight refuse to fight him. Instead, Page is stuck with Sam Patterson, a very dangerous but relatively unknown prospect.

"I made quite a lot of loud noise outside the UFC, so I thought a lot of UFC guys would be saying, 'Yeah, but he's not going to be able to do that with a lot of us,'" Page said this week. "I got some great fights, and I just feel like after people have seen how I have dealt with some of the fighters, they kind of believe the hype and are less likely or less willing to put themselves to the test against that style."

Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card with the latest odds from DraftKings before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Movsar Evloev -250 Lerone Murphy +205 Featherweight Luke Riley -250 Michael Aswell +205 Featherweight Michael Page -192 Sam Patterson +160 Welterweight Iwo Baraniewski -600

Austen Lane +440 Light heavyweight

Christian Leroy Duncan -440

Roman Dolidze +340 Middleweight Kurtis Campbell -238 Danny Silva +195 Featherweight



UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: March 21 | Start time: 4 p.m. ET (main card) | 1 p.m. ET (prelims)

Location: O2 Arena -- London

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as little as $8.99 per month)

Prediction

Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy: Make no mistake, this is an elite matchup of grappler vs. striker. Neither man will deviate from the winning path to force a desperate finish. To that end, it's easy to see why Evloev is favored. Murphy's takedown defense is a paltry 52%. In Murphy's last three fights, Pico took him down twice, Josh Emmett grounded him four times, and Dan Ige controlled him for nearly five minutes off one takedown and two sweeps. Evloev would largely feast on the version of Murphy that showed up in those fights. Now, let's give the underdog some credit. Murphy has made significant progress with his grappling since first signing with UFC. His takedown offense has improved immensely, and he's made headway defensively. Crucially for this fight, he's harder to hold down. Murphy must get up quickly if he has any hopes of winning this fight.

The English striker has a right to feel confident in other avenues. He's a brilliant technical striker whose volume sustains over five rounds. He'll need that gas tank against Evloev's pressuring style. I agree with Murphy's assessment of his fight IQ. The English striker makes great split-second decisions. It's part of why he's sustained an 18-fight undefeated streak even in close contests. By contrast, Evloev is sometimes error-prone. I won't be surprised if Murphy pulls off the upset. However, it wouldn't be sensible to pick against Evloev. He's terribly difficult to beat on a bad day and specializes in areas where Murphy has historically struggled most. Pick: Evloev via unanimous decision