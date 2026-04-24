Aljamain Sterling and Youssef Zalal are fighting for bragging rights and relevancy. The elite featherweight grapplers headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Sterling (25-5) is still testing his limits in the featherweight division. The former UFC bantamweight champion is 2-1 since moving up, only losing to top contender Movsar Evloev. Sterling isn't surprised to see Zalal, who was released from the UFC in 2022, back in this spot. In fact, he knows exactly what it takes to exorcise "The Moroccan Devil."

"Youssef has turned a corner in his mind," Sterling told CBS Sports' Brian Campbell. "I always thought the skills were there. When he went on that tough run, I always knew he could come back to the UFC. Sure enough, he did that in a very big way. He's an athlete; he moves well, light on his toes. He's a sniper and doesn't like to use up too much energy. I'll have to chase him down."

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Zalal (18-5-1) is executing one of the best career turnarounds in recent memory. UFC cut him after a four-fight winless streak, which included a loss to reigning lightweight champ Ilia Topuria. Three regional stoppages earned him another chance, one he wouldn't squander. Activity and excellence has summed up Zalal's second stint in the UFC. He's ripped off five straight wins with four finishes, all of which he achieved in less than 20 months. Now, coming off a quick submission win over interim title challenger Josh Emmett, Zalal wants a former champion's scalp.

"I will be a world champion, mark my words," Zalal told Campbell. "I love that I'm just that guy that nobody knows, who is slowly coming for that reaction of people's faces after my fights. It's the best. It's like, 'Wow, Youssef, you are pretty good, and you are so close [to a title shot]. Wow.' I love that feeling, and it just motivates me to make them feel that way."

Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card with the latest odds from DraftKings before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Youssef Zalal -130 Aljamain Sterling +110 Featherweight Norma Dumont -245 Joselyne Edwards +200 Women's bantamweight Alexander Hernandez -130 Rafa Garcia +110 Lightweight Davey Grant -135 Adrian Luna Martinetti +114 Bantamweight Montel Jackson -175 Ranoi Barcelos +145 Bantamweight Marcus Buchecha -148 Ryan Spann +124 Heavyweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: April 25 | Start time: 5 p.m. ET (prelims) | 8 p.m. PT (main card)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Prediction

Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal: I have bad habit of picking old horses. Just take a look at my pick for last week's main event. Maybe I haven't learned my lesson because I'm siding with Sterling. His only loss at 145-pounds is to Evloev, a dominant grappler whom he fought to a close decision. He has terrific ground control, particularly from the back, and higher striking output than Zalal. Sterling's five-round experience against elite competition also aids him. While Sterling, 36, is exiting his prime, it's the potential physical differences that concern me.

Zalal, a former lightweight, has a three-inch height advantage. If he's noticeably bigger than the former bantamweight champion, Sterling might have trouble grappling him. I'm most curious about how Zalal looks on the bottom. Multiple fighters kept him grounded in his first UFC stint. The second time around, only Jack Shore has gotten him down and couldn't keep him there. Zalal might be the future, but Sterling's success in two divisions is nothing to scoff at. Pick: Sterling via Unanimous Decision