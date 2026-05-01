Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Prates are about to throw down in the Land Down Under. Della Maddalena and Prates, two of the welterweight division's elite strikers, headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Della Maddalena (18-3) fights for the first time since losing the UFC welterweight title to Islam Makhachev. It was a one-sided thrashing that hurt his stock, but Della Maddalena is ready to fix things. The adjustment from facing a dominant grappler to a pure striker is a stark one. With a world-class team behind him, Della Maddalena is well-prepared for welterweight's resident knockout artist.

"He can put you down in a bad way," Della Maddalena told CBS Sports. "I need to be switched on and focused. Being defensively minded is important, but I can't shell up. I can't shy away from bringing offense to the table, which will ultimately win the fight."

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Finding a balance between offense and defense is paramount. Della Maddalena believes he was too complacent against Makhachev. He learned a tough lesson in his last fight that informs his approach moving forward.

"I think getting stuck and not having the footwork. There were opportunities on the back -- when I was on the ground -- where I was thinking too defensively, trying not to get subbed," Della Maddalena said. "I should have been attacking and trying to create opportunities to scramble and get back to the feed. So it was a small decision-making and just being stuck too much in a real defensive mindset."

Prates (23-7) isn't buying the idea that Della Maddalena is spoiled goods. He's keenly aware that Della Maddalena made tactical errors against a generational talent.

"Makhachev is one of the best fighters. He is a two-division champ," Prates told CBS Sports' Brian Campbell. "I think [Della Maddalena] did maybe a wrong strategy, but it is what it is. Makhachev is good. That's why I'm expecting the best version of JDM right now. Probably, he's going to come angry and hungry. He just lost his belt and wants a run back to the title."

Prates is already a prolific finisher, less than two years into his UFC run. He's in the top 10 all-time for welterweight knockouts and could tie the No. 5 spot if he lays out Della Maddalena. A big win puts him within striking distance of a title shot.

"I heard about Makhachev and Ian Garry on Aug. 15, I think, two days before my birthday," Prates said. "I hope to be there watching that fight and challenging the champ after the fight. Definitely, after I beat JDM, the second champ I'm going to beat in a row, I'm going to be next."

In the co-main event, Quillan Salkilld aims to break into the lightweight elite. Salkilld is quickly becoming one of Oceania's bigger names after notching CBS Sports' 2025 KO of the Year. He'll be ranked next week if he can put away perennial contender Beneil Dariush. That's easier said than done.

Dariush might be on a decline, but lightweight veterans are tough customers. Justin Gaethje, King Green and Renato Moicano, the latter of whom Dariush recently beat, have spoiled the rise of younger lightweights in the Paramount era. Dariush plans to do the same.

Let's take a look at the rest of the fight card with the latest odds from DraftKings before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Carlos Prates -118 Jack Della Maddalena -102 Welterweight Quillan Salkilld -455 Beneil Dariush +350 Lightweight Steve Erceg -238 Tim Elliott +195 Flyweight Brando Pericic -142 Shamil Gaziev +120 Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa -218 Louie Sutherland +180 Heavyweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: May 2 | Start time: 7 a.m. (Main Card) | 4 a.m. (Preliminary Card)

Location: RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Prediction

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates: Two sensational strikers duking it out at the top of a division? Good luck finding a better Fight Night main event. Della Maddalena is the superior boxer. Prates switches between two styles: a Muay Thai stance and traditional kickboxing. Prates, a southpaw fighter, often gives up outside lead foot position in favor of proximity. He relies on head and trunk movement for protection to set up close-range kill shots. That's a high-risk approach against Della Maddalena, the superior close-range fighter. We've seen athletes successfully blitz Prates at boxing range, putting his heavy back foot off balance. Della Maddalena has the skills to exploit that. Against the fence, Prates often shells up with a high guard. That works in kickboxing, but MMA's four-ounce gloves make it hard to block punches that way. If Della Maddalena backs him up, he can shred him apart.

Prates is most effective at covering range. He masterfully hides his punches behind kicks, using his legs to protect himself and mask the incoming punch. Weaponizing his five-inch reach and two-inch height advantage is key against Della Maddalena. Prates' power is an instant tide turner. Less than two years into his UFC run, Prates is already tied for No. 7 all-time for most welterweight KOs. That always makes rooting against him difficult. However, Della Maddalena has more tools to win this fight standing. If they fought 10 times, Prates would score a few KOs. But, on average, Della Maddalena seems to have more at his disposal. Pick: Della Maddalena via unanimous decision