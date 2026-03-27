Israel Adesanya and Joe Pyfer meet at a crucial intersection in their careers. Adesanya, an all-time great former UFC champion, needs a lifeline. Pyfer is circling, ready to pick the bones clean at UFC Fight Night in Seattle.

Adesanya largely lived up to his billing as the second coming of Anderson Silva, the greatest middleweight champion in promotion history. The elusive "Stylebender" captured fans' imaginations with his highlight reel finishes and five title defenses. Then, it all imploded.

Adesanya enters Saturday's main event on the first losing streak of his career. He's been stopped in two of his last three losses and dropped four of his last five fights since November 2022. With his back against the wall, the Nigerian sensation is focusing solely on the present. He is leaving past failures behind him and aiming to deliver a prideful performance.

"I'm not determined about the losing skid; I really just want to perform because, when I perform, wins and the gold come," Adesanya told CBS Sports' Brian Campbell. "... In my previous fights, I felt great, and I was looking good. I just can't lose focus even for a second. That's one thing I have worked on for this fight, it's just making sure that I stay focused for 30 minutes."

Surprisingly, Pyfer shares his opponent's sage-like focus. His demeanor is completely unrecognizable this go-around. A quiet confidence replaces his hotheaded, loudmouthed bravado. Pyfer found God six weeks ago, a revelation that completely shifted his outlook. He no longer fights from a place of anger, but assures everyone that the mean streak is still inside him.

"I'm still a vicious competitor. My nature is vicious," Pyfer assured CBS Sports. "Especially with this, it's all I've known. I've done this since I was four-and-a-half. If you don't think I'm going to go out there and pull the trigger, or you don't think I'll be the same, the only way we'll know is if I fight. I know what's in me. I always have to combat that.

"To say that I don't want to go out there and hurt this man, I would be a liar. He's trying to take something away from me."

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UFC Fight Night's co-main event bears a resemblance to the marquee. Former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is also winless in three fights. Her opponent, Maycee Barber, could enter the title picture by beating the only woman to submit the reigning champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

Washington state is well represented this weekend. "The Ultimate Fighter" winner Michael Chiesa is set to retire in his home state. Sharing the card with him is Terrence McKinney, who learned wrestling in high school under Chiesa. Rising star Chase Hooper also competes near his home.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pfyer card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Israel Adesana -148 Joe Pyfer +124 Middleweight Maycee Barber -180 Alexa Grasso +150 Women's flyweight Michael Chiesa -575 Niko Price +425 Welterweight Lerryan Douglas -325 Julian Erosa +260 Featherweight Mansur Abdul-Malik -118

Yousri Belgaroui -102 Middleweight

Terrance McKinney -170 Kyle Nelson Lightweight

Where to watch UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs. Pfyer

Date: Saturday, March 28

Start time: 5 p.m. ET (prelims) | 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Adesanya vs. Pfyer prediction

This is a tough fight to forecast. To correctly assess Saturday's main event, you must predict one fighter's rate of regression and the other's evolution. The best version of Adesanya smokes the best version of Pyfer to date. But we're not getting Adesanya in his prime, nor do we know Pyfer's ceiling.

Adesanya best asserts himself in open space. The former champion is vicious when he has room to set up feints, time strikes and lead his opponents into traps. He's much less potent crowded near the fence. That's a good thing for a press-forward fighter like Pyfer. The underdog's best bet is to corner Adesanya and unleash his proven KO power. Pyfer will have a long night ahead of him without that. Pyfer hasn't shown the offensive wrestling necessary to score consistent takedowns and rack up control time. At range, he lacks Adesanya's striking mastery.

Pyfer has the A-game and athleticism to beat Adesanya, but he might lack the finesse to win by other means. For that reason, let's side with experience. Pick: Adesanya via unanimous decision

Who will win Adesanya vs. Pyfer, and how exactly will the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 19, 2018, and find out.