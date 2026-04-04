Teammates put their loyalties aside at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. A coveted lightweight ranking is within Chris Duncan's reach, but acquiring it requires handing training partner Renato Moicano a third straight loss. Duncan and Moicano face off in the main event from the Meta Apex on Saturday.

Duncan (15-2) is pining for his breakout moment and is prepared to fulfill it at his teammate's expense. Duncan, Scotland's toughest export, believes Moicano is on a natural decline after a deflating loss to Beneil Dariush. Moicano looked night and day different from the fighter who entered 2025 on a four-fight win streak, having just stopped Benoit Saint Denis.

"With all due respect, I don't want to come across as an asshole or anything like that, but there comes a point where your career takes a downward spiral because of many things within your life and training, and wear and tear on your body," Duncan told CBS Sports, referencing Moicano's recent losses. "I think this is a good time for me to come up. With all respect to Moicano, I know how good he is because I've trained with him. I think this is a battle of youth."

Duncan carries the legacy of his mother with him everywhere he goes. The Scot suffered an unspeakable tragedy just before his amateur MMA debut in 2014 when his mom was brutally murdered. Now, he fights to keep her memory alive.

"It gave me a sense that your life can be ripped away from you at any given moment," Duncan told CBS Sports about his mom's death. "I remember standing in the club after the fight, drinking. I remember being around some of my friends and people I didn't really know with some bad habits, like drinking and drugs.

"I remember thinking to myself, 'Why am I wasting my time drinking, doing cocaine, and all these crazy things? I'm wasting away my life.'"

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Moicano (20-7-1) isn't sugarcoating the challenges ahead. He's felt Duncan's presence on the American Top Team mats. Saturday's fight is no easy money for "Money" Moicano. The 16-year mixed martial arts veteran, admittedly closer to the end of his career than the beginning, leans on that veteran savvy. Moicano is confident in his assessment of Duncan, who possesses a dangerous guillotine choke and striking game.

Chris Duncan fights to keep his mom's memory alive after her murder more than a decade ago Shakiel Mahjouri

"I don't feel like I have to respond to that. We'll have to fight Saturday and see," Moicano told CBS Sports in response to Duncan's comments about a downward spiral. "One thing is for sure: I'm not getting any younger. I will be 37 this year. We have to deal with the fact that I have less time for fighting in front of me than before. I still think I'm better than him. I still think I can beat him. It's just business."

The rest of Saturday's card features some of the lower weight classes in action. An interesting showdown between ranked strawweights takes the co-main event slot when Virna Jandiroba takes on Tabatha Ricci. Jandiroba, 37, is fresh off her five-fight win streak coming to an end against Mackenzie Dern for the vacant title in October. Now, she looks to get back on track against Ricci, who is 3-1 in her last four bouts since 2024. She's coming off a TKO win over Amanda Ribas last July.

Let's take a closer look at the rest of the fight card for Saturday night in Las Vegas before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Odds via DraftKings

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Chris Duncan -180 Renato Moicano +150 Lightweight Virna Jandiroba -135 Tabatha Ricci +114 Women's strawweight Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev -1800 Brendson Ribiero +1000 Light heavyweight Ethyn Ewing -142 Rafael Estevam +120 Bantamweight Tommy McMillen -1350

Manolo Zecchini +800 Featherweight Jose Delano -345 Robert Ruchala +275 Featherweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Saturday, April 4 | Start time: 5 p.m. ET (prelims) | 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Meta APEX -- Las Vegas

Stream: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Prediction

Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan: Moicano is a tricky fighter to assess. He doesn't have reliable wrestling to empower his serious submissions. He has good technical striking, but lacks real power. Essentially, his weaknesses dilute his strengths. Moicano has improved over the years, improving his wrestling and incorporating more ground strikes into his top control. He regresses, however, when confronted by fighters who excel in his growth areas. For example, Dariush and Islam Makhachev stunted him with their superior grappling. That's what makes the Duncan fight interesting. The Scotsman possesses a well-rounded game and is ultra-tough. His takedown defense is shoddy, but his get-ups are fantastic. We don't know his ceiling, but his only loss is to Manuel Torres, now a ranked fighter. I might have sided with Moicano if not for his cardio issues against Dariush. Instead, I suspect Duncan will find his first UFC knockout against a veteran with a compromised chin. Pick: Duncan via TKO3

Who wins Moicano vs. Duncan, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 19, 2018, and find out.