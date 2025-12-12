Brandon Royval and Manel Kape want the next shot at UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van. Royval and Kape have an important audition on their hands at UFC Fight Night on Saturday, the final event of 2025 before UFC moves to Paramount+.

Royval (17-8) is the most exciting flyweight contender around. He holds the solo record for most Fight of the Night bonuses in the division's history, and is tied for most flyweight performance bonuses. "Raw Dog" is kicking himself for his recent loss to Van, a Fight of the Year frontrunner. On one hand, Royval wants to mature into a more thoughtful fighter. On the other hand, he wants to see if Kape has what it takes to survive a firefight.

"It depends on how I show up. I want to be smart and tactical, but my gut feeling is to put Manel Kape in a fight and see what the f-- is up with him," Royval told CBS Sports. "I feel he hasn't been in a real fight in the UFC. No one has tested that part of him. In a fistfight, I bet on myself over the entire world. I bet I can outwill him. That's for damn sure.

"I fought Joshua Van as dumb as I could fight somebody. I knew I would do that. I wanted to box him in the pocket. I wanted to prove something. It didn't work out necessarily. That being said, I want to out-technique Manel Kape, but if it ends up in a fist fight, there's nothing wrong with that either."

Kape (21-7) warns Royval to think twice about brawling with him. Kape is one knockout away from tying the record for most divisional history. His precision is reflected in the statistics: better striking accuracy, defense, and takedown defense than Royval. Kape has won six of his last seven fights, and a win over Royval (No. 2) could put him in the perfect position to earn the next shot at Van.

"I've been [studying] Brandon Royval a lot. To me, it's like I'm fighting someone familiar," Kape told reporters on Wednesday. "In training, everybody wants to look like Brandon Royval, imitate him, for me it's (the) usual. I'll be very comfortable on Saturday night.

"I'm just going to prove that I'm the man. I'm the fighter with the better style to be a champion. I'm the fighter that this division needs."

The final UFC card doesn't stand out at first glance, but it is packed with interesting prospects. Kevin Vallejos (16-1) has only lost to Jean Silva, the current No. 11-ranked featherweight contender. Vallejos is the only person in 14 fights to go the distance with Silva in a competitive fight. He can join Silva among the featherweight elite with a win over Giga Chikadze.

Also on the main card are IBJJF Hall of Famer Marcus Buchecha and Lance Gibson Jr., son of UFC veteran Lance Gibson. Hidden on the prelims is the UFC debut of former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (28-1), taking on record-breaking welterweight veteran Neil Magny.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Manel Kape -140 Brandon Royval +100 Flyweight Kevin Vallejos -340 Giga Chikadze +270 Featherweight Cezary Oleksiejczuk -205 Cesar Almeida +170 Middleweight Melquizael Costa -125

Morgan Charriere +105 Featherweight Kennedy Nzechukwu -192

Marcus Buchecha +110 Heavyweight King Green -192 Lance Gibson Jr. +160

160-pound catchweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Dec. 13 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas

TV Channel: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Prediction

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape: Kape has never fought five rounds. His closest experience is a fourth-round submission win on the regional scene 10 years ago. Royval puts opponents in deep waters and edges out decisions. Just ask Tatsuro Taira, who Royval beat by split decision last year. The terms for Saturday's fight benefit Royval more than his opponent. The question is how much success will Kape have early in the fight. He's more powerful and technically proficient than Royval statistically. Royval's wrestling has improved, but it hasn't been his bread and butter. A textbook "Raw Dog" brawl is Royval's best chance to win. However, I worry Royval's chin gets cracked in the process, or he loses too many rounds early to cover ground late. Pick: Kape via KO3