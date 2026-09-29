A big light heavyweight showdown is locked in as the headliner for UFC Fight Night on Nov. 21 in Qatar. That night, it will be former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka against rising star Navajo Stirling.

Prochazka has been in the light heavyweight title picture for most of his UFC career. He won the belt in just his third trip to the Octagon, defeating Glover Teixeira in a thrilling battle. An injury forced Prochazka to vacate the belt, and he would fight for the title twice more in his next three fights, losing to Alex Pereira in both attempts to regain the belt.

After knocking out Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr., Prochazka got another crack at the belt. Prochazka seemed on his way to winning the vacant crown when an injured Carlos Ulberg uncorked a perfect knockout shot that left a stunned Prochazka with another defeat.

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Prochazka now looks to get back on the winning track when he faces Stirling, an undefeated fighter who has won six UFC bouts since earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series.

In his most recent fight, Stirling defeated another former champion, stopping Jan Błachowicz in less than three minutes in August.

The light heavyweight headliner tops a stacked Fight Night card.

UFC Fight Night card