Ian Machado Garry sees UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev in his future. After defeating former titleholder Belal Muhammad at UFC Fight Night in Doha, Qatar, Garry had bold words for his opponent's teammate.

Garry didn't deliver the emphatic knockout that his welterweight contemporaries, Michael Morales and Carlos Prates, did at UFC 322, but beating Makhachev puts minimal distance between him and Makhachev. Garry will likely take Muhammad's No. 2 spot in the official UFC welterweight rankings after fending off every takedown attempt and bloodying him standing.

"Belal couldn't take me down, so Islam, you try to take me down," Garry addressed Makhachev in his post-fight interview. "I'm telling you right now, I'm the best in the world. You have a duty to defend the belt against the best welterweight on the planet. You're looking at him. It's Ian Machado Garry.

"You came to my division. You show up wherever in the world and I'll meet you there. I'm taking that throne from you. I'm ending that continuous streak. You're done. No one is getting between me and my future, me and my dreams. Sign the contract and I'll be there."

Muhammad failed on seven takedown attempts and went the full 15 minutes with Garry. He's now lost two straight since taking the 170-pound title from Leon Edwards in July 2024. Garry, meanwhile, has won two in a row after a loss to top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov in December 2024.