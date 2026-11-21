An absolutely loaded UFC Fight Night card in Qatar on Saturday produced plenty of results worth talking about.

In the main event, unbeaten Navajo Stirling took one massive step closer to a light heavyweight title shot with a second-round knockout of former champion Jiri Prochazka. Stirling wasn't the lone breakout performer on the card, however.

Let's take a closer look at the biggest takeaways from Doha.

1. Navajo Stirling caps off a truly transcendent 2026 with a boom

No year-end list for 2026 in the categories of breakout performer and fighter of the year would be legitimate without a mention of the 29-year-old Stirling. The New Zealand native scored four victories this calendar year -- all by stoppage -- and none was bigger than Saturday's second-round demolition of the former champion Prochazka. The win came just three months after Stirling stopped a second former titleholder in Jan Blachowicz and continued to showcase the stealth speed and power of the sharpshooter, whose friendship with teammate and UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg, make the current 205-pound title picture a very peculiar one at the moment. The two City Kickboxing fighters are leading a much-needed youth movement right now in the division -- which includes a streaking Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev -- but have said previously that they wouldn't fight one another. Regardless of how the UFC and CKB head coach Eugene Bareman decide to navigate the near future, Stirling showed in 2026 that he's very much the real deal.

2. Knockout loss places Jiri Prochazka at a bit of a crossroads

Thanks to his zany persona outside the Octagon and his all-or-nothing approach inside of it, the former champion Prochazka is one of the sport's most lovable characters. He's also one of the most exciting, largely due to the fact that only one of his 40 pro fights have ever gone the distance. But Saturday's violent knockout loss to Stirling in Round 2, which brought an end to a very tense and tactical fight between elite light heavyweights, brings with it questions as to whether Prochazka's style is still sustainable. After winning his first three trips to the Octagon following his 2020 debut, which included a fifth-round submission win over Glover Teixeira to claim the title, Prochazka has now been knocked out four times in the past three years alone. And this was supposed to be the fight where a determined and rejuvenated Prochazka leaned upon his poise and patience to leave no stone unturned in his pursuit of regaining the title. Seven months ago, Prochazka suffered a shocking knockout loss to Ulberg in their vacant title bout when he showed mercy on Ulberg, who had suffered a torn ACL in Round 1 and was badly limping. At 34, Prochazka appears too young to realistically exit the sport and further reinventions -- either at middleweight, which he has previously teased, or at heavyweight -- are certainly possible. But there's only so many times an elite chin can be compromised before it's gone for good, which means Prochazka has much to think about regarding his fighting style, approach and future plans.

3. Kevin Vallejos looks ready to fight the very best in the world

At just 24, the native of Argentina has climbed the featherweight rankings over the past 18 months at what feels like record speed. Ever since he lost a competitive decision to Jean Silva in 2023 on the "Dana White Contender Series," Vallejos has been completely dominant and violent. But on Saturday, "El Chino" was forced to use a more tactical and poised side of his game as he outpointed former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a technical fight that showcased his IQ, takedown defense and clean striking. Vallejos, who recorded his eighth straight win, seemingly had an answer for everything Sterling tried to do. He was also emotional in his post-fight interview, which shows how much his meteoric rise means to him. Vallejos politely called out featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski after the fight, which is something that would've been unthinkable just one year ago. But Vallejos has now gone from knocking out Giga Chikadze in spectacular fashion and finishing Josh Emmett inside of one round to outdueling Sterling. It's hard to argue that he isn't ready.

4. Brian Ortega made the right decision in calling it a career

Consistently inactive in recent years amid injuries and multiple late withdrawals from fights, Ortega's debut at lightweight on Saturday against veteran brawler Dan Hooker gave him enough reason to retire following the wide decision loss. At 35, with his face showing the blood and bruises of battle, it appears that the former two-time featherweight title challenger made the right choice as he fell to just 2-6 since 2018 after a 14-0 start to his pro career. Prior to the Hooker fight, Ortega's only losses have come against elite competition and he has consistently authored exciting fights thanks to his incredible toughness. But Ortega's game simply never evolved over the years and his lack of head movement or defense saw him regularly accrue damage. Ortega was largely flat against Hooker until a late rally in the third round saw him secure a choke attempt in the closing seconds. "T-City" exits the sport as a true warrior who won't soon be forgotten and his post-fight speech about overcoming the childhood anger that once fueled him as a fighter was both honest and commendable.

5. Kyoji Horiguchi remains very much in the flyweight title mix

Five months after his abrupt third-round TKO loss to Manel Kape snapped an eight-fight unbeaten streak (and his first UFC defeat since 205), Horiguchi looked very much deserving of a 2027 flyweight title shot after scoring a unanimous decision over talented contender Asu Almabayev. At 36, Horiguchi has incredibly retained his speed and striking precision and he improved to 3-1 since his 2025 return to the UFC after winning the RIZIN and Bellator MMA bantamweight titles outside of the Octagon. Horiguchi's punching quickly turned Almabayev into a full-time grappler, but the native of Kazakhstan was never able to turn his takedowns into offense and Horiguchi twice reversed into threatening submission attempts. Horiguchi, who lost a UFC flyweight title shot to Demetrious Johnson some 11 years ago, remains one of the most talented and experienced fightgers in the entire promotion.