If Saturday night's UFC Fight Night main event isn't compelling enough with a pair of red-hot bantamweights each bringing five-fight win streaks into their first headlining opportunity with the hope of announcing themself as a legitimate title contender, the contrast in age between them makes it all the more interesting.

In what amounts to a modern-day record for the biggest age gap in UFC history at 18 years, 21-year-old rising star Raul Rosas Jr. (12-1) will take on 39-year-old Raoni Barcelos (22-5) inside the Meta Apex in Las Vegas in the first scheduled five-round bout for both inside the Octagon.

For the record, the largest age gap in promotional history took place at UFC 4 in 1994 when 28-year-old Royce Gracie fought a man nearly 24 years his senior in the form of 51-year-old Ron Van Clief. But those were different times during a much more raw, barbaric and incubational period that was more spectacle than sport for mixed martial arts.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Rosas-Barcelos is a matchup between two superior ground specialists from much different backgrounds who took much different roads throughout their respective careers to get to this fight.

The 21-year-old Rosas is steadily maturing into a high-level fighter after previously setting UFC records by becoming the youngest fighter to sign a contract (17 years, 11 months) and the youngest to win a UFC fight (18 years, 2 months). In just seven walks to the Octagon, Rosas has already accrued the fifth most takedowns (32) in UFC bantamweight history and owns the highest control time percentage (56.9%) that the division has ever seen.

Rosas, a native of Clovis, New Mexico, who was still in high school when he fought on the "Dana White Contender Series" in 2022, believes he has consistently overcome a lack of life and fight experience by training with some of the top fighters in the world, including fellow bantamweight Marlon "Chito" Vera, who will be in his corner on Saturday.

"I get all the experience from the gym," Rosas told CBS Sports on Tuesday. "Every round that I do with high-level fighters, I know it's another round for me to get experience. Just being able to spar people like 'Chito' throughout my whole time I've been in the game, all those rounds with Merab Dvalishvili, it shows me that I can do this in this game. All those rounds, to me, count like experience so that when I get to the fight, I'm experienced enough to beat them."

Both Rosas and Vera made an agreement after meeting for the first time in Brazil that they would never fight one another in the UFC and, instead, would focus on improving each other in the gym. Rosas also has gained constant seasoning by being part of a fighting family.

His brother, 23-year-old Jessie Rosas (8-2), made his UFC debut earlier this month in a first-round knockout loss to Sean King and their oldest brother, 24-year-old Kevin Rosas (7-2), currently fights in CFFC and Raul believes he will be in the UFC soon. They even have an older sister, 29-year-old Kenia Rosas Martinez (3-4), who has been a pro fighter for a decade and once fought current UFC strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern on the regional scene.

Barcelos' road to his first UFC main event came with much less fanfare and has largely become one of MMA's feel-good stories in recent years.

The son of former Brazilian national team wrestler, Barcelos went on to become a five-time amateur champion himself in his home country and, after transitioning to MMA at the age of 25, first signed with the UFC in 2018.

But after Barcelos began his UFC run by winning his first five fights through 2020, he was quickly humbled by his next five fights, in which he suffered four defeats, including a first-round knockout loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in 2023, as Barcelos fell to journeyman status.

It was the second fight of his current five-bout win streak, however, that began to make believers in his game when, in January 2025, Barcelos entered as a huge underdog against the -1100 favorite Payton Talbott, who held a similar status to what Rosas does now as a rising prospect seen as a future star. Barcelos went on to score a massive upset at UFC 311 that turned around his career.

"The negative comments before the fight and the stuff that I read, it just gave me the motivation and inspiration to go at it and do what I did," Barcelos told CBS Sports. "To show my wrestling and my grappling, I think I was able to fit my game into the fight starting with that fight. Everything started clicking and that was like the turn-key moment for me. When I saw those comments, I knew I needed to show people what I'm all about in this organization. It was fuel to the fire."

Over the next 15 months, Barcelos somehow got better with every fight as he packaged the Talbott upset into similar decision wins over Cody Garbrandt, Ricky Simon and Montel Jackson where he consistently outworked and outfought his younger foes.

"I compare to wine, I think I age like fine wine," Barcelos said. "Wine gets better with time as it progresses and that's how I feel. I'm getting better with time. It shows my willingness and my eagerness to be a champion. The conditioning is getting better every time and it just shows my will."

Barcelos admitted that his teammates have been constantly trying to get in his head by whispering Rosas' catchphrase of "Chiwiwis" into his ear during sparring sessions, to which he had no idea what they were referencing. But Barcelos ultimately believes his advantage in terms of cage and life experience will prove to be the difference.

"[Rosas] is going to see that he hasn't gone through what I've gone through in the past," Barcelos said. "He hasn't walked through the same path that I have had and I think he is still going to have some roadblocks in the way during his career. I have seen a lot and I have fought five rounds three times in my career [on the regional scene] and can tell you, I think I am the problem for him, I don't think he is a problem for me.

"I want to knock him out and I think I'm sure to connect. Once I knock him down, he's going to have to go to the ground and then it will be my time to impose my game and impose my will with wrestling and grappling."

Rosas, who believes in his cardio and conditioning enough that he expects to be just as fresh in the championship rounds, if needed, said this fight doesn't come down to age as much as it comes down to skills and Rosas is excited to match his wrestling and grappling skills against the toughest ground practitioner he has faced to date as a pro.

More importantly, Rosas understands what's at stake in this fight and how damaging a loss would be when he's riding this much momentum. Rosas, whose lone UFC defeat came by decision to Christian Rodriguez in 2023, remembers how quickly he was written off and how critics mentioned he's too young and not ready for the highest level, which is why his mindset is locked in on Barcelos first before any talks about what happens next.

"The other thing that makes me excited is I'm ready to die in that cage on Saturday night," Rosas said. "No matter what happens, I'm ready to die. I'm pretty sure I could say the same thing about him. I feel I have a lot to lose but I have a lot to win and I feel the same thing about him. If he loses to me, where does he go? And if I lose to him, my dreams of becoming a UFC champion could fade away so I can't let it fade away that easy.

"So, I'm ready to die in that cage."